Government of Canada and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek celebrates groundbreaking of new housing project

ATIKAMEKSHENG ANISHNAWBEK, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE OJIBWE AND ANISHINABEK, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - A fundamental need for every individual is a safe and healthy home. The government of Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to develop innovative housing initiatives to reduce overcrowding and enhance the quality of life and well-being of residents.

Today, Member of Parliament Marc G. Serré—on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada—and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), congratulated Chief Craig Nootchtai and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek on the groundbreaking to build six new homes for their members. In support of this project, Indigenous Services Canada is providing $671,850 and Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation is providing $437,400 under the On-Reserve Non Profit Housing Program (Section 95), in support of this project.

The community celebrated with a sod-turning ceremony to mark the joyous occasion.

This project will result in six units consisting of two semi-detached and two three-bedroom bungalows for the community and support economic development and sustainability in using local materials and labour, and providing training opportunities. The new homes will also help address social housing needs, offer affordable housing and reduce overcrowding for members of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

The Government of Canada will continue to partner with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek as they develop innovative initiatives to address housing concerns and build capacity on the reserve, including the construction of new homes and the renovation of existing units.

Quotes

"Thanks to their leadership and dedication, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek will benefit from six new, safe and affordable homes. Congratulations on their groundbreaking event and for their continued advocacy to make their community better and more sustainable. Canada is committed to improving housing conditions in Indigenous communities and is proud to partner with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek on this project."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"While First Nations communities continue to face overcrowding, greater housing needs and lack of affordable housing options on reserves, our Government is committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions that will help First Nation communities reach their housing goals. These new homes will provide safe and secure homes for residents of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and train community members on home construction and maintenance."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"We are pleased to announce the construction of six housing residential units here at the Hill Street Subdivision in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. This project is funded partly through Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and a loan from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Section 95. These builds will have a positive impact in addressing our current and future housing needs here in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. We have had a positive relationship with Canada Mortgage and Council Section 95 housing program since 1990 when the first six units were built. We are very excited to be building another six Section 95 units 30 years later. This is history in the making and we look forward to working with ISC on further subdivision development and future housing projects."

Gimaa Craig Nootchtai

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek …/3

"Congratulations to Chief Nootchtai and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek on reaching this important milestone that will result in six new homes for your community this fiscal year. We are proud to partner with you and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to improve living conditions, reduce overcrowding, and provide safe and affordable housing for residents of your community."

Marc G. Serré,

Member of Parliament for Riding of Nickel Belt

Quick facts

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek is located west of Sudbury , at the east end of Whitefish Lake, and west of Stuart Lake. It is located within 50 km of the nearest service centre to which it has year-round road access.

, at the east end of Whitefish Lake, and west of Stuart Lake. It is located within 50 km of the nearest service centre to which it has year-round road access. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021 .

. Youth in the community will have opportunities to learn about the construction and maintenance of homes through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Housing Internship Initiative for First Nations and Inuit Youth program.

Associated links

