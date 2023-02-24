OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is working with partners to maximize every opportunity to collect data about Canada's aquatic resources and ecosystems.

This week, DFO science staff returned from at sea working aboard the Mersey Venture with the Atlantic Groundfish Council (AGC). The data collected will support Canada-US transboundary management activities for a number of shared species important for offshore fisheries in Atlantic Canada.

This success stems from a new, multi-year Collaborative Agreement between DFO and the AGC to co-develop and execute science activities in Eastern Canada, including multispecies fisheries and/or ecosystem surveys. The data collected over the three-year agreement (2023-2025) will help inform fisheries management decisions, support Canada's international obligations, and enable the sustainable growth of Canada's seafood industry.

This partnership leverages DFO's and AGC's diverse skillsets and strengthens a shared commitment to support fisheries science and the sustainable growth of Canada's seafood industry.

"Collaboration strengthens our blue economy. Fisheries and Oceans Canada is working with the Atlantic Groundfish Council to promote sustainable seafood growth in Canada. Together, we are working to ensure that Canada has the data and science needed to protect the fisheries central to the way of life of so many Indigenous and coastal communities and the economies they support. We know that a thriving blue economy is a collaborative one and this Collaborative Agreement is a testament to that."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"These research surveys are foundational for sustainable fisheries. Our member companies are pleased to provide our vessels where needed to ensure effective research coverage in Eastern Canadian waters. This is the latest in a suite of member company collaborations in support of DFO Science, including biological sampling, ecosystem data collection, management strategy evaluations, scientific research projects, and a research chair in stock assessment."

Bruce Chapman, President, Atlantic Groundfish Council

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting healthy oceans, creating more economic opportunities for coastal and inland communities, and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous blue economy.

is committed to supporting healthy oceans, creating more economic opportunities for coastal and inland communities, and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous blue economy. Fisheries surveys are where data are collected using set protocols that allow for repeatable and randomized sampling.

The Atlantic Groundfish Council is an industry council, representing most commercial groundfish offshore license holders across Eastern Canada .

