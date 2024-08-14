TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression through the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ communities will ensure a better future for all Canadians. This includes honouring and preserving the history of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in Canada and sharing it with Canadians and the world.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $417,420 for The ArQuives, a 2SLGBTQI+ organization with national reach. This investment was made possible through Women and Gender Equality Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund, which provides capacity-building support to 2SLGBTQI+ organizations and networks to advance equality in communities across Canada.

The ArQuives was established over 50 years ago to aid in the recovery and preservation of 2SLGBTQI+ heritage by collecting, preserving, and sharing material documenting the histories of 2SLGBTQI+ people and their communities. Today, The ArQuives is recognized as the largest independent 2SLGBTQI+ archive in the world.

"Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ history should be protected and shared at home and with the world. With this investment in The ArQuives, the Government of Canada is supporting the vital work of ensuring the stories of our 2SLGBTQI+ communities can be shared for generations to come, allowing a community organization to grow, and supporting Canadians dedicating their career to social justice."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

"With this much-needed funding support, The ArQuives can move ahead with planning for national program expansion. We will be reaching out to 2SLGBTQI+ communities across the country to learn more about what they need to better preserve and share their own histories."

Raegan Swanson, Executive Director, The ArQuives

Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people. This investment includes: Up to $40 million in new capacity-building grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations; Up to $35 million in new project grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations; Up to $5 .6 million to enhance inclusion and address stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through an awareness campaign; Up to $7 .7 million to conduct new data collection and research activities that will inform future 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives; And, up to $11 .7 million to stabilize and expand funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat.

over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people. This investment includes: Budget 2024 proposed $3 million over two years to support security needs for Pride festivals. This year, Women and Gender Equality Canada is providing up to $1.5 million to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and Gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program.

over two years to support security needs for Pride festivals. This year, Women and Gender Equality Canada is providing up to to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and Gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program. Budget 2024 proposed $12 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, to fund projects aimed at addressing hate against the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

