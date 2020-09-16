Government of Canada acquires interim ferry for replacement of MV Madeleine

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians, as well as tourists and businesses, in Eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada rely on safe and efficient ferry services to support vibrant and sustainable communities and economies.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced that the Government of Canada awarded a $155 million contract to purchase the Motor Vessel (MV) Villa de Teror as an interim measure to replace the MV Madeleine ferry. This follows an Advance Contract Award Notice published on July 2, 2020.

The MV Villa de Teror, which will be renamed the MV Madeleine II, will undergo essential work while being dry-docked before its expected arrival in Canada in spring 2021. The vessel will then undergo refit as required in Canada in order to deliver reliable ferry service from the summer of 2021 until 2026, when Chantier Davie Canada Inc. is expected to deliver the permanent new replacement vessel.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all federal contracts are awarded through a fair, open and transparent competitive procurement process that provides the best value for Canadians. Through this procurement process, the ACAN allowed other interested suppliers with a ferry that would meet Transport Canada minimum operational requirements to submit a statement of capabilities before the contract was awarded. Other interested suppliers had 15 calendar days to submit a Statement of Capabilities to show they meet the requirements laid out in the ACAN. No other suppliers were able to demonstrate that they meet these requirements.

The Government of Canada remains fully committed to having two new ferries built at Chantier Davie Canada Inc. for the Eastern Canada Ferry Services.

"The Government of Canada is providing safe and reliable ferry services to Canadians, tourists and businesses in Eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Today's announcement will allow travellers and businesses to enjoy uninterrupted ferry service in this region, while two new ferries are being built by Chantier Davie Canada Inc., supporting economic growth and jobs in Quebec and around the country."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The purchase of the MV Villa de Teror, as a temporary measure, will ensure that the reliable ferry service the citizens of Îles-de-la-Madeleine depend on to connect to the mainland in Prince Edward Island continues until the new ferry, the MV Jean Lapierre, is ready to enter into service in 2026. The continuation of this essential service is vital for not only the local community, but for businesses and tourists alike."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"The Îles-de-la-Madeleine depends on ferry service because it is the primary link to the mainland and it contributes to tourism and the transportation of goods. As the MV Madeleine had reached the end of its useful life, it was imperative to find a replacement. The Government of Canada is proud to announce that an interim vessel will be available for residents who need to travel, and for tourists who want to enjoy the beauty of this remarkable corner of the country."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine to Souris ferry route is an essential service for a remote community where there are no other regular maritime passenger links. The ferry is the primary means of transportation for people and goods between the islands.

ferry route is an essential service for a remote community where there are no other regular maritime passenger links. The ferry is the primary means of transportation for people and goods between the islands. As the MV Madeleine is at the end of its service life, an interim solution is required as of next year to ensure continued reliable, predictable and safe ferry service to the residents of Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Following industry analysis, the Government of Canada determined that the purchase of the MV Villa de Teror is the best solution that meets operational requirements and assures service continuity as an interim measure while the permanent replacement for the MV Madeleine is being built at Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

determined that the purchase of the MV Villa de Teror is the best solution that meets operational requirements and assures service continuity as an interim measure while the permanent replacement for the MV Madeleine is being built at Chantier Davie Canada Inc. Some of the essential work that will be done while the vessel is dry-docked includes the following: conducting a survey of the hull, repainting part of the hull with a suitable winter coating, cleaning sea chests and sea bays, and inspecting water ballast tanks.

Refit work in Canada will be determined upon arrival of the vessel.

will be determined upon arrival of the vessel. The MV Madeleine II (former MV Villa de Teror) will deliver the ferry service from the summer of 2021 until 2026, when Chantier Davie Canada Inc. is expected to deliver the permanent new replacement vessel.

The permanent replacement for the MV Madeleine II will be named the MV Jean Lapierre.

The Government of Canada is working with Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to design and construct two new ferries for Transport Canada. These will replace the 39-year-old MV Madeleine (which is currently used as the primary vessel for service between Îles–de-la-Madeleine, Quebec , and Souris, Prince Edward Island ) and the 49-year-old MV Holiday Island (one of two vessels used to provide service between Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island , and Caribou, Nova Scotia ).

