Government of Canada achieves important milestone on new Eastern Bridge in National Capital Region

The Parsons/Stantec joint venture will provide professional services to support planning and design activities

GATINEAU, QC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a multimodal bridge in the eastern part of the National Capital Region by 2034 to optimize public transit networks and stimulate economic growth in Gatineau and Ottawa, reduce truck traffic in congested downtown areas, improve commute times and the safety of active transportation users.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that the Government of Canada awarded a contract to the Canadian joint venture Parsons/Stantec, consisting of Parsons Inc. and Stantec Consulting Ltd. for a value of up to $10,605,248 (excluding applicable taxes), for the professional services of a technical advisor to support the Eastern Bridge project.

The technical advisor will support Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), and work with the National Capital Commission (NCC) as part of an integrated project team. The technical advisor is a key resource that will bring specialized expertise in technical areas, economic and environmental studies, impact assessments, and will develop conceptual designs to help make this project a reality. This will ensure that the project benefits from leading and industry best-practice solutions and efficiencies.

Public consultations will be held to ensure harmonious development while minimizing the impact on communities and the environment. The Government of Canada, responsible for managing interprovincial bridges and crossings, is managing this project while working with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and its provincial and municipal partners.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to improving interprovincial mobility in the National Capital Region. The Eastern Bridge will not only help improve transportation on both sides of the Ottawa River, but it will also stimulate economic growth for generations to come."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

The need for an interprovincial link east of the National Capital Region has been recognized since 1915 to unify the shores of Gatineau and Ottawa and integrate transportation and mobility.

and and integrate transportation and mobility. Evidence from evaluations over the last 15 years has consistently recommended the Montée Paiement–Aviation Parkway Corridor.

All interprovincial links between Gatineau and Ottawa are at or near maximum capacity, particularly the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, which is crossed by an average of 70,000 vehicles daily (2023).

and are at or near maximum capacity, particularly the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, which is crossed by an average of 70,000 vehicles daily (2023). Morning rush-hour congestion is expected to increase by 53% from 2011 to 2050.

About 3,500 trucks cross the Ottawa River every day, and 72% of them use the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

More than 75% of trucks use a route that either starts or finishes east of the Gatineau/Rideau rivers.

The Eastern Bridge is expected to include separate pedestrian and cycling pathways and accommodate public transit, as well as personal and commercial vehicles.

The new bridge will improve interprovincial transportation and mobility. Expected project benefits include: efficient movement of people and goods reduction in truck traffic in the Ottawa downtown core opportunities for more direct east-end commuting new options for active and public transportation strengthened economic dynamism of the regions on both sides of the Ottawa River support for future regional growth

Since 2015, the federal government has made investments in public transit in the National capital Region: In 2017, the government provided $1.1 billion to build Ottawa's Light Rail Transit Phase Two Project. In June 2024 , our government partnered with the Government of Quebec to make a joint investment of $163.5 million for planning stages of the 22-kilometre Quebec portion of the Gatineau - Ottawa tram project. In March 2025 , we provided an additional $31.6 million to conduct feasibility studies for the 2- kilometre federal and Ontario portions of the Gatineau - Ottawa tramway project. This means the federal government has now put forward the funding required to complete feasibility studies for the proposed tram's entire 24-kilometre route.



Associated links

