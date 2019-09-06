Government continues to invest in Next Generation human resources and pay solution and pilot projects

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's hard-working public servants must be paid accurately and on time, and the Government of Canada is committed to making this right for its employees.

Today, the government announced that it will invest $117 million to co-design and deliver pilot projects for the Next Generation human resources and pay solution. These pilot projects will test potential solutions against the real complexities of the federal government's human resources and pay systems. This investment re-affirms the Budget 2019 commitment to move away from the Phoenix pay system, toward one that is better aligned to the current and future needs of Canada's world-class public service.

In June, following an innovative and agile procurement process, the government announced it had selected Ceridian, SAP, and Workday as the qualified vendors for the Next Generation solution. These vendors will continue to work with the government to identify the path forward in preparation for the replacement of Phoenix.

The government continues to place the needs of public servants at the centre of this initiative, and will continue to engage in an open and transparent manner, so that the new solution can address the needs of a modern public service and its employees as soon as possible.

Quote

"Canada has a world-class public service, and as we continue to work on the Next Generation HR and pay solution, we need to be informed by the lessons of the past. We are steadfast in our commitment to investing the resources required to build a modern, user-friendly human resources and pay solution, because that is exactly what our public servants deserve."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: (media) : Edward Rawlinson, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-513-3845; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca

