MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - GoSecure, a leader in managed cybersecurity and professional cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Northbridge Financial Corporation, a commercial insurance leader and cyber insurance provider in Canada.

GoSecure will serve the commercial customers of Northbridge's insurance brands, Northbridge Insurance and Federated Insurance. Northbridge and Federated's commercial Cyber policyholders will gain direct access to GoSecure's dedicated 24/7 incident response helpline, expert consultation, and proactive tools to help prevent and manage cyber incidents.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in bringing world-class cybersecurity support to businesses of all sizes," said Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. "By serving as Northbridge customer's first call for cyber incidents, we are reinforcing our commitment to proactive threat defense and rapid response. We look forward to delivering the highest level of protection to their Cyber policyholders."

This agreement is just the beginning of GoSecure's expansion into the cyber insurance sector. In addition to providing immediate support to Northbridge and Federated's commercial customers during a cyber incident, eligible policyholders will benefit from proactive services such as cybersecurity self-assessments, vulnerability scans, and follow-up consultations. Qualifying customers may also access cyber incident simulation (tabletop exercises) designed to test response readiness and strengthen incident preparedness.

"As cyber threats continue to escalate, businesses need a trusted partner who can help them navigate incidents in real time," said Scott Vandenberg, Vice-President, Corporate Research and Development, at Northbridge. "At Northbridge, it's important to us that our customers are offered proactive support to help prevent cyber incidents from happening, as well as access to immediate, expert-driven guidance to mitigate damage, contain threats, and recover quickly."

For more information about GoSecure solutions, visit www.gosecure.ai.

About GoSecure:

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader offering advanced Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and expert professional services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection with industry-leading response times across networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 20 years, GoSecure has helped organizations close security gaps, reduce risk, and strengthen their overall posture.

About Northbridge Financial Corporation:

Northbridge Financial Corporation is a leading commercial property and casualty insurance company that has helped protect Canadian businesses for more than 100 years. We offer a wide range of innovative solutions to Canadian businesses through our Northbridge Insurance, Federated Insurance, and TruShield Insurance brands. We are proud to be a 100% Canadian company, wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings. Visit us at www.nbfc.com to learn more.

