GoSecure Wins Eight Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Recognized for Leadership in Cybersecurity

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - GoSecure, a leader in managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with eight prestigious 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This recognition highlights GoSecure's ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, organized by Cybersecurity Insiders, recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate outstanding achievements in information security. As part of its 10th anniversary, the awards continue to celebrate organizations that push the boundaries of cybersecurity excellence.

GoSecure received top honors in the following categories:

Pentest Team of the Year

Cybersecurity Research

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Managed Security Service

Security Operations Center (SOC)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Threat Modeling

"We congratulate GoSecure on this outstanding achievement in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

GoSecure's CEO, Neal Creighton, expressed his pride in the company's accomplishments: "Winning eight Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire GoSecure team. As cyber threats continue to change, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that protect our clients and drive the industry forward. This recognition reinforces our mission to lead with innovation and provide unparalleled security outcomes."

For more information about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, visit Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

About GoSecure:

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader, delivering innovative Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions and expert advisory services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection to counter modern cyber threats through a complete suite of offerings that extend the capabilities of our customers' in-house teams. GoSecure Titan MXDR offers a best-in-class mean-time-to-respond, with comprehensive coverage across customers' networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 20 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps, improve organizational risk, and enhance security posture through advisory services provided by one of the most trusted and skilled teams in the industry.

