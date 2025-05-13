RapidScale Partners with GoSecure to Provide Pentesting Services, Strengthening Cyber Resilience for Businesses

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - RapidScale, a Cox Business company, has partnered with GoSecure, a recognized leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, to offer penetration testing services that empower businesses to identify security vulnerabilities and fortify their defenses against changing cyber threats. This strategic partnership underscores RapidScale's commitment to providing customers with proactive security solutions to mitigate risks and ensure compliance.

By integrating GoSecure's industry-renowned penetration testing expertise into its cybersecurity portfolio, RapidScale enables businesses to uncover weaknesses across networks, applications, cloud environments, and endpoints before attackers exploit them. GoSecure's ethical hackers, including Offensive Security Certified Professionals (OSCP) and other highly accredited specialists, perform tailored assessments that go beyond automated scans to deliver deep, actionable security insights.

"Cyber threats are growing more sophisticated every day, and businesses need a proactive approach to stay ahead," said Neal Creighton, Chief Executive Officer at GoSecure. "Our partnership with RapidScale allows organizations to leverage GoSecure's award-winning penetration testing services, helping them strengthen their security posture with expert-driven insights and real-world attack simulations."

RapidScale's expanded cybersecurity offerings now provide organizations with the ability to:

Identify critical security gaps through comprehensive penetration testing across infrastructure, applications, and endpoints.

Mitigate risks with expert-driven insights from a globally recognized team of security professionals.

Enhance compliance with industry regulations and cybersecurity frameworks.

Improve resilience against advanced threats with tailored security assessments and remediation guidance.

For more information on RapidScale's penetration testing services powered by GoSecure, visit https://rapidscale.net/managed-it/technology-solutions/security-as-a-service

About GoSecure

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader, delivering innovative Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions and expert professional services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection to counter modern cyber threats through a complete suite of offerings that extend the capabilities of our customers' in-house teams. GoSecure Titan MXDR offers a best-in-class mean-time-to-respond, with comprehensive coverage across customers' networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 20 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps, improve organizational risk, and enhance security posture through advisory services provided by one of the most trusted and skilled teams in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.gosecure.ai.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

