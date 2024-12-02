GoSecure Announces Partnership with SMART USA to Enhance National Cybersecurity

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - In a significant advancement for national cybersecurity, GoSecure, a major U.S. provider of cybersecurity and professional security services, proudly announces its strategic partnership with SMART USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA). Recently launched by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Semiconductor Research Corporation Manufacturing Consortium Corporation (SRC) with a substantial combined investment, SMART USA represents a strategic national effort to enhance semiconductor design and manufacturing processes. This critical initiative underscores GoSecure's dedication to advancing the security protocols necessary to protect America's technology infrastructure from evolving threats.

Under this partnership, GoSecure will lead the deployment of cutting-edge cybersecurity measures for SMART USA, ensuring robust cyber threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and meticulous reporting. The security strategies will be tailored specifically to protect the SMART Backbone and Marketplace, with technology and operational support provided in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII) at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and Idaho National Labs.

Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "Our role in this partnership underscores our commitment as an American enterprise to the fortification of the national tech sector. By integrating our top-tier cybersecurity capabilities with SMART USA's groundbreaking semiconductor research, we aim to establish a secure framework that not only protects but also promotes innovation within the industry."

Jeff Schmidt, GoSecure's Senior Research Security Advisor, will enhance the partnership by joining the SMART USA Business Operations team. His extensive experience in cybersecurity will inform strategic initiatives to minimize risks associated with the extensive R&D portfolio managed by SMART USA.

"Through our collaborative efforts with SMART USA, we are setting a new standard for the integration of cybersecurity in the semiconductor manufacturing process," said Schmidt. "Our proactive measures are designed to preemptively address potential security threats, ensuring the integrity and resilience of the operations."

The collaboration between GoSecure and SMART USA is expected to drive significant advancements in the way cybersecurity is integrated into the research and development of semiconductor technologies. By implementing state-of-the-art security measures, the partnership aims to protect critical technological assets while fostering an environment where innovation can thrive without the risk of disruption.

