MONTREAL, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - GoSecure is proud to announce GoSec 25, the premier cybersecurity conference taking place on September 10–11, 2025, in downtown Montreal and online. GoSec continues its mission to unite cybersecurity professionals from all sectors around a shared commitment to knowledge sharing, skills development, and collaborative innovation.

Our objective remains the same: to mobilize cybersecurity professionals toward a common purpose—the continuous improvement of our field. In an industry marked by fast-evolving threats, regulatory shifts, and accelerating technological change, GoSec 25 offers a vital forum to explore the most pressing topics and practical solutions that will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Over the course of two days, GoSec 25 will host more than 1,500 attendees and feature 40+ sessions led by 50+ renowned speakers. From operational security and threat intelligence to privacy legislation, DevSecOps, AI applications, and cloud security, the agenda addresses the most urgent challenges and emerging trends facing the industry today. Anchoring the program are six keynote presentations delivered by some of the most respected and influential voices in the cybersecurity space—offering unique perspectives that inspire, inform, and elevate industry dialogue.

GoSec 25 continues to embrace a hybrid model, offering participants the choice to attend in person or virtually. This approach ensures greater flexibility and accessibility while maintaining the rich, immersive experience GoSec is known for. In addition to the educational content, the event provides countless opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and thought leaders, as well as explore the latest innovations from leading cybersecurity solutions providers.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Montreal, GoSec 25 invites participants not only to expand their knowledge and network, but to discover one of North America's most dynamic and welcoming cities.

Don't miss your opportunity to be part of this landmark event. Register now to secure your spot at GoSec 25.

For more information and to register, visit: www.gosec.net

About GoSec

For more than 20 years, GoSec has brought together cybersecurity leaders from across sectors to promote knowledge sharing, training, and networking. The event covers critical topics from operational security and governance to cutting-edge research, uniting the community around a mission of continuous improvement and collective resilience.

