The Government of Canada helps two presenters in the Laurentians overcome the impacts of the pandemic

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited opportunities for Canadians to enjoy arts and cultural performances, with many workers in the cultural sector deprived of their jobs, their passion and their stability. The Government of Canada is therefore committed to supporting these workers during this difficult time.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced Government of Canada funding of $99,500 each to Odyscène and Diffusion En Scène Rivière-du-Nord to support their artistic programming for 2021–2022. This funding, provided through the Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, will enable the two performing arts presenters in the Laurentians to overcome the impacts of the COVID–19 pandemic and continue to present multidisciplinary performances and activities.

Quotes

"Year after year, Odyscène and Diffusion En Scène offer residents of the Laurentians and the surrounding area a range of shows featuring a large number of artists from Quebec and the rest of Canada. Our Government is proud to help presenters deliver diverse and quality artistic programming to audiences of all ages. Thank you for maintaining the bond between the arts and the community!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are delighted to have the trust and financial support of the Government of Canada year after year. This assistance provides the people of the Lower Laurentians with a variety of high-quality artistic programming for audiences of all ages, showcasing many artists from Quebec and the rest of Canada. We are also delighted to have a government that listens to our community, which has struggled greatly over the past year."

—Chantal Lamoureux, Executive and Artistic Director, Odyscène

"The contribution of the Government of Canada is essential to the day-to-day operation of the Théâtre Gilles-Vigneault. Thanks to innovative funding programs, we are able to offer a free event such as 31 femmes | 31 spectacles, which will run in August."

—David Laferrière, Executive and Artistic Director, Théâtre Gilles-Vigneault

Quick Facts

Diffusion En Scène Rivière-du-Nord offers nearly 200 performances each year featuring leading performers from all disciplines of the performing arts. The organization focuses on educating its audiences and also welcomes bold artistic creations.

A leading multidisciplinary presenter in Quebec, Odyscène encourages a culture of innovation and openness to the performing arts world through the diverse shows it offers. Odyscène is committed to revitalizing cultural and artistic life and developing and strengthening the cultural habits of the residents of MRC Thérèse-De Blainville.

The Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is designed to support the arts and cultural sectors in immediately contracting and employing artists and cultural workers, as part of the federal government's efforts to help Canadians and Canadian businesses weather the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic.

Associated Links

Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund

Odyscène

Diffusion En Scène

