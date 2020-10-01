GoDaddy Global Survey Reveals Canadian Small Business Owners Continue to Exhibit Resilience

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it has more than one million customers using its products and services in Canada. Canadian small businesses and entrepreneurs continue to choose GoDaddy to help them succeed with the tools and guidance necessary to grow online. This milestone comes as Canadians head into small business month, a time to recognize and support Canadian entrepreneurs.

Over the past few months, technology has played an increasingly important role in helping small businesses stay active and engaged with customers during the pandemic. GoDaddy's global entrepreneurship survey found 60 per cent of small businesses use a website to market themselves and 58 per cent of Canadian small businesses made changes to their website, including adding an online store, adding more content and began or increased their digital marketing activities, during the pandemic.

"It's inspiring to see small business owners adapt, work towards recovery for their business and pivot where necessary. We are focused on providing Canadians with personal guidance and easy-to-use tools to help them grow their businesses and be successful online," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "We appreciate this milestone as we celebrate small business month by highlighting Canadian businesses that continue to showcase resilience during these challenging times."

Canadian small business owners have indeed remained optimistic and continue to stay positive this year. In fact, GoDaddy's global survey revealed that three-quarters of Canadian small business owners would not change the fact they own a business, despite 70 per cent saying they had a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

Stories from GoDaddy Customers

"Growing up, I always wanted to have my own business," said Jean Jacques Kabuya, owner of Salt N Sear Catering in Vancouver. "Having a relationship with customers has always been important for our business and having an online presence with GoDaddy, especially over the past few months, has been crucial. Our philosophy is to create memories with conversation and amazing food. GoDaddy is the key to starting that conversation."

"GoDaddy has not only helped me get my website off the ground, but has also helped a community of black-owned businesses in Toronto," said Kerin John, creator of Black Owned Toronto . "Going from an Instagram account, I have now been able to create a website where small business owners can feature their businesses online. I've also created my very own online store. I'm excited to see where my website goes, as well as the other businesses that GoDaddy has helped create websites for recently."

"Creating an online presence and a website has been truly vital for the success of my business," said Kimi Wilgress, owner of Indie Home in Halifax. "My Instagram followers are now able to learn more about my business, browse my online store and make purchases seamlessly directly on my website. GoDaddy's platform has been an invaluable part of it all."

"The restaurant industry has experienced a lot of change over the past few months. We knew we had to adapt our offerings, even at times when we could offer dine-in service," said Maria de Frias co-founder of Le Virunga in Quebec. "Our website has been a great way for us to communicate our offerings with our customers."

About the GoDaddy Global Survey

The GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey was conducted in conjunction with Savanta, a leading global data, research, and advisory firm. The research was conducted from June 1-29, 2020 with 5,265 respondents in ten countries around the world, including 501 respondents in Canada. For more information, go to www.openwestand.org/2020-godaddy-entrepreneurship-survey/ .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With over 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca .

