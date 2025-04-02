Spring Bloom: Canada sees surge in small business creation as weather warms

New data from GoDaddy shows April is the peak month of the year for starting a new business in Canada

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- April is the peak month of the year for starting a new business in Canada, new GoDaddy research shows.

Based on analysis of 2024 figures, microbusiness density – the number of small businesses per 100 people – rose, on average, by +11.8% across all Canadian territories and provinces. The Northwest Territories and Nunavut saw the biggest April rise of +17.1%, followed by Yukon at +13.7%. Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec saw the 4th, 6th and 7th biggest rises respectively.

The figures come from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's multi-year research initiative which analyses data from 770,000 Canadian online small businesses (with fewer than 10 employees).

Small businesses can generate huge gains for local Canadian economies in 2025

This seasonal rise in small business creation last year bodes well for April 2025 and beyond. Local Canadian businesses act as the backbone of the Canadian economy and bring huge benefits to local economies and communities.

GoDaddy's data finds that almost half (46.4%) of small business owners in Canada employ two or more staff, 42% generate over $5,000 in monthly revenue, and over half (55.6%) aspire to grow their business by hiring more staff and opening physical locations in the months ahead.

The barriers to starting a small business have never been lower

The small business 'Spring bloom' also coincides with it being easier than ever for people to set up a new company. According to GoDaddy's research, over a quarter (27.3%) of small business owners report needed less than $500 to start their business.

And with AI tools such as GoDaddy Airo supporting business owners on their journeys, the barriers to setting up a small business have never been lower. Just under three in ten (27.7%) Canadian small business owners report using AI to help them run their business.

Young Lee, Canada Market Lead for GoDaddy, commented: "In times of economic uncertainty, Canadian small businesses remain a vital force for resilience and innovation. From coast to coast—including more remote regions like Yukon and the Northwest Territories—entrepreneurs are not only driving job creation but also strengthening local communities.

"GoDaddy's Venture Forward research underscores that April is a key month in the small business calendar, with many dreams and ideas being turned into reality. At GoDaddy, we are committed to ensuring the positive benefits of the 'Spring bloom' of small business creation are felt for many months to come. We are supporting Canada's entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and insights they need to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities for growth."

Rank Province Increase in MD Density 1st Northwest territories and Nunavut 17.1 % 2nd Yukon 13.7 % 3rd Alberta 13.3 % 4th Manitoba 12.5 % 4th Ontario 12.5 % 5th Nova Scotia 12 % 6th British Columbia 11.3 % 7th Newfoundland and Labrador 11 % 7th Quebec 11 % 8th Prince Edward Island 10.1 % 9th New Brunswick 9.9 % 10th Saskatchewan 7 %

