Canadian entrepreneurs gain competitive edge from AI adoption, GoDaddy research finds

Over 1 in 4 Canadian small business owners have used AI tools to help run their business

Time-intensive tasks including copywriting (73%), summarising information (52%), and content creation (35%) are the most popular applications of AI

GoDaddy's AI experience, Airo, helps entrepreneurs to generate 30% more in sales and up to 6% more in booking revenue

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming more widespread amongst Canadian entrepreneurs, enhancing productivity and increasing sales, according to GoDaddy research.

Over a quarter (28%) of Canadian small business owners have used AI tools to help run their business according to GoDaddy Venture Forward data, a multi-year research initiative that analyses 770,000 Canadian small businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

With a growing body of evidence, it is clear small businesses – often secondary in AI discussions – are at the forefront of driving measurable change. Nearly half (46%) of Canadian entrepreneurs believe AI will help them compete among larger businesses.

AI tools are enhancing productivity, with entrepreneurs utilising them to automate time-intensive jobs. Copywriting (73%), summarising information (52%), and content creation (35%) were most popular amongst AI users.

Entrepreneurs who incorporate AI into their workflows are feeling more confident about taking control of their own future. Over two-thirds (68%) of AI users expect revenue growth in the coming year, compared to just 55% of those not using AI.

Furthermore, AI users are also planning to expand, with 42% of them intending to hire more staff, compared to 23% of non-users. This optimism speaks to the tangible benefits that AI brings to small businesses.

Jeff Dodge, founder and owner of Royal City Tile Works, in Guelph, Ontario, has used GoDaddy's AI experience to help build his business. He says: "Tile setting had been a passion and hobby for five years. After taking on several side-projects, I felt ready to create my own business and start a second career. GoDaddy Airo was essential in creating a dynamic website with excellent visual appeal that could help my new venture noticed. It has helped make my website look more professional and, in turn, elevate the experience for visitors. For any entrepreneur out there, I'd say jump in! It's like having an experienced web designer sitting beside you. You will be amazed at what AI can help you deliver."

Adoption of AI is not yet uniform

Despite its advantages, AI adoption varies across generations, demonstrating a need to ensure technology does not leave people behind. Gen Z are embracing AI more than any other generation, with almost four in 10 (38%) using the tools to enhance their business – ahead of millennials (32%). Gen X (29%) and Baby Boomers (27%).

GoDaddy customers using its AI experience, Airo, generate sales, traffic and engagement

GoDaddy Airo®, an AI-powered experience, offers a case study showing how AI is transforming small businesses: boosting sales and revenue while driving website traffic.

Businesses selling through GoDaddy's Online Store were recently found to generate up to 30% more sales with GoDaddy Airo*. Similarly, those on GoDaddy's Websites and Marketing sites powered by Airo generate 30% more sales through their Online Store compared to those that do not**.

GoDaddy Airo users who leverage the technology to create a logo attract up to 45% more web traffic***. Additionally, Airo users experienced up to 81% more Instagram profile impressions and 18% more Facebook impressions with AI social posts****.

Young Lee, GoDaddy Canada Market Lead, said:

"Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, providing jobs and services that enrich our communities. Yet with uncertainty surrounding the future economic outlook, these have been challenging times for many entrepreneurs. Now more than ever, they need accessible technologies that can help them adapt and strengthen their resilience. AI-powered tools represent an opportunity to drive efficiencies, reach new customers, and empower small businesses to feel in control even in the face of continued unpredictability.

"Amongst GoDaddy customers, we're seeing how AI is transforming their businesses – supporting them in increasing sales figures and driving traffic to their websites and social channels. GoDaddy Airo is the leading AI-powered experience on the market for entrepreneurs and we're proud of the way it is helping our customers to strengthen their businesses."

Notes to the editors

* Comparison is based on the median results of Websites + Marketing sites created with an online store using GoDaddy Airo versus those that did not after purchasing a domain between June 15, 2024, and November 30, 2024, with at least 1 transaction.

** Comparison is based on median results from Websites + Marketing sites created with Online Appointments using GoDaddy Airo versus those that did not after purchasing a domain between June 15, 2024, and November 30, 2024, with at least 1 transaction.

*** Based on the median results of UK, AU and CA customers who built a site using GoDaddy Airo and added a logo versus those that did not between June 15, 2024, and November 30, 2024 and the traffic they received within 30 days of launching their site.

**** These results are based on data from UK, AU, CA signups between June 15, 2024 and December 15, 2024, and is a comparison of Instagram page and Facebook post metrics in the 30 days following a social media post made after using AI generation

