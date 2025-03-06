Female founders drive Canada's small business growth, new GoDaddy data shows ahead of International Women's Day

Despite varying outlooks on the current Canadian economy, with only 35% of female founders expressing optimism, they are more bullish about their own business' prospects. Seven in ten (70%) are optimistic about their companies over the next six months, and 29% plan to hire new staff in the next year.

Canadian women entrepreneurs are making their mark right now, with over one in four women (26%) the primary income earner for their household. One third (33%) say their small business turns over more than $5,000 revenue in an average month.

What's more, around three fifths (59%) say becoming a small business owner has enhanced their quality of life, offering a sense of fulfilment and empowerment with the opportunity to pursue their passion.

Female founders are at the forefront of the AI revolution, with almost half (46%) agreeing that the technology will help them compete with larger, better-resourced companies in the next year. Many are already using AI tools to free up time and streamline their business operations. For example, Canadian women are using AI for tasks such as writing content (80%), summarizing information or text (49%), and generating recommendations or strategies for their marketing or operations (45%).

Monique Joustra, founder and owner of nail salon NAIL FIX in the 6IX in the Greater Toronto Area, says about her business journey: "I started my nail salon venture with just one location in 2018. Through unwavering commitment, I was able to build a talented team and loyal client base – and I'm proud to say we now have three salon locations and an Academy. What's more, I have been able to recruit and train a fantastic team of talented nail professionals. It's extremely rewarding to know my business can have a positive impact on the local community and economy.

"To any aspiring female entrepreneurs: don't be afraid to believe in yourself, know your value, and take risks to follow your passion. The rewards are so worth it."

Young Lee, GoDaddy Canada market lead, said: "The theme for International Women's Day 2025 is about accelerating action. By shining a light on the successes of Canada's female founders, that's exactly what we hope to achieve. These women are contributing to local economies, creating jobs and supporting families.

"A growing era for women entrepreneurs inspires other women what's possible. Advancements in digital technology and AI-powered solutions like GoDaddy Airo® are removing barriers and empowering a new generation to turn dreams into thriving businesses. From domain names to designing a logo and creating social media content, the barriers-to-entry are lower than ever before."

