GoDaddy and Futurpreneur collaborate to support entrepreneurs in creating a digital presence and growing their businesses online

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced a national partnership with Futurpreneur for the Canadian launch of Empower by GoDaddy, a global community program equipping entrepreneurs with the training, digital tools, and expert guidance needed to accelerate their entrepreneurial journeys and grow their businesses online.

In collaboration with Futurpreneur, a national non-profit which has delivered financing, mentorship and resources for diverse young entrepreneurs aged 18-39 for over 25 years across Canada, Empower by GoDaddy will support aspiring entrepreneurs with dedicated training and educational resources. This collaboration provides passionate entrepreneurs with access to workshops and intensive bootcamps in both English and French, curated by Futurpreneur, as well as access to a global network of business experts. The Empower curriculum offers a chance to learn new skills in key areas from website building, e-commerce design and brand development, to better understanding search engine optimization tools and digital marketing on social media platforms.

The first workshops, titled "Website Best Practices" (July 20, 2022, in English) and "Les meilleures pratiques du Web" (July 27, 2022, in French) will focus on how to strategically build a website and improve a business' digital presence.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Empower by GoDaddy to provide digital skills training and resources in both official languages dedicated to help young, aspiring entrepreneurs across Canada launch and grow their businesses online," said Charles Finley, Chief Experience Officer, Futurpreneur. "We look forward to giving business owners access to free, self-guided, bilingual courses and facilitated workshops that will support them throughout their entrepreneurial journey."

Resources that Close a Gap for Small Businesses

According to a recent study conducted by Logit Group on behalf of GoDaddy Canada, small business owners see increasing value in digital tools and having an online presence. Yet nearly one-quarter of businesses reported unfamiliarity and a general lack of knowledge with digital tools.

Understanding these challenges, the Empower by GoDaddy program is built on years of experience to help small business owners close the knowledge and skills gap in a business world facing digital transformation. With access to GoDaddy's 10-course online curriculum and resources, participants can join workshops hosted by Futurpreneur and led by a GoDaddy expert to further empower them to take their first steps in building, managing and growing their online presence.

All Empower by GoDaddy program participants will receive a free two-year subscription to the GoDaddy Websites + Marketing commerce website builder tool, as well as a .com, .org or .ca domain name of their choice for two years. Participants can also access monthly live sessions on digital presence topics, hosted by Futurpreneur and facilitated by GoDaddy customer support experts.

"Our small business customers tell us that our easy-to-use products have helped to make creating a digital presence more accessible, but we've learned that there are still entrepreneurs who often face additional barriers to success," said Anne De Aragon, VP and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. "By working together with Futurpreneur, we can provide entrepreneurs with guidance and tools to help build their small businesses into financially sustainable enterprises that contribute toward equity and economic inclusion and increase the resilience of their communities."

To learn more about Futurpreneur and Empower by GoDaddy and how entrepreneurs across Canada can register for the workshops hosted by Futurpreneur, visit: futurpreneur.ca/myonlinebusiness

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy empowers everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, sell their products and services, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca .

About Futurpreneur

Futurpreneur has been fostering the entrepreneurial passions of enterprising diverse young entrepreneurs across Canada for over 25 years. We are the only national, non-profit organization that provides financing, mentorship and resources to aspiring business owners aged 18-39. More than 15,000 young entrepreneurs, spanning every province and territory, have successfully launched their business with Futurpreneur's support. Their main street businesses help drive Canada's inclusive economic prosperity in communities from coast to coast to coast. Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International, and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week. www.futurpreneur.ca | Connect with us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook : @futurpreneur

