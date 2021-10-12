GoDaddy Canada features local small business Arioum Chocolats to inspire Quebec entrepreneurs to get their businesses online

Adapting to the changing landscape, Arioum Chocolats brought their café experience to Montreal homes with ecommerce this year

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its new marketing campaign with Arioum Chocolats to inspire Quebec entrepreneurs to create an online presence for their small business. With Semaine de la PME upcoming between October 17 to 23, GoDaddy is proud to showcase how easy and affordable it is for business owners to reach their goals online.

Established in 2017, Arioum Chocolats is a unique artisanal chocolate factory where Montrealers can enjoy assorted fine chocolates, bars, coated confits, spreads and more. A GoDaddy client since 2020, co-founders Noémie Roy Lambert and Ariel Barrios Humaran came together to combine their passion for confectionery and art.

Over the years, Arioum Chocolats has evolved from an artisanal chocolate factory to a café and boutique offering fine chocolates, gourmet drinks and delicacies. Like many small business owners, Arioum Chocolats adapted its business throughout the year, and introduced the Arioum experience at home, thanks to GoDaddy Online Store. Since creating their online store, Arioum Chocolats has seen a steady lift in sales with new ecommerce integrations.

"Arioum Chocolats is a true passion project, combining our love for the arts and confectionery into a colourful gathering place for Montrealers," said Noémie Roy Lambert, co-founder of Arioum Chocolats. "Thanks to GoDaddy, we could continue investing in our passion, and creating a website helped our business grow during the past year. With GoDaddy Website Builder and Online Store, we can seamlessly manage our ecommerce inventory, communicate with customers via email and social media, and provide the same delightful Arioum experience at home."

"GoDaddy is proud to partner with small business owners like Arioum Chocolats to encourage Quebec entrepreneurs to get their business online," said Anne De Aragon, VP and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. "For small businesses, like Arioum Chocolats, who had to close their physical storefronts during the global pandemic, GoDaddy provides easy and affordable ecommerce solutions to help Canadian entrepreneurs grow and stay engaged with their customers, by creating and managing an online presence for their business."

With GoDaddy, creating a beautiful online store and website is easy. GoDaddy's suite of products and services, including its Online Store Builder tool, helps Quebec entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. GoDaddy Online Store Builder offers a large selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs, and includes powerful selling tools as well as built-in marketing tools to help businesses grow, making it even easier for entrepreneurs to create an ecommerce solution for their business. Quebec entrepreneurs can now also schedule, publish and monitor their company's social media from the Website Builder dashboard, enabling entrepreneurs to easily create and manage all their social media channels from one place.

About Arioum Chocolats

Arioum Chocolats is a Montreal-based artisanal chocolate factory specializing in assorted fine chocolates. Founded in 2017 by professional pastry-chocolate maker, Noémie Roy Lambert, and professional painter, Ariel Barrios Humaran, each chocolate is a unique work of art. Arioum Chocolats products include no preservative or artificial flavours, and are handmade at the café for enjoyment. To learn more about the company, visit www.arioumchocolats.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca.

