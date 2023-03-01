GLOBAL UNVEILS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS JOINING A WHODUNIT SEASON OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

Watch the Season 11 Premiere March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV

Host and Executive Producer Arisa Cox Leads Exclusive Tour of the #BBCAN11 House on ET Canada Airing March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET

For photos of the houseguests, visit the Corus Media Centre, here

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: https://bit.ly/3KPHXuF

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Global cordially invites viewers to a season of mystery as 16 new houseguests enter the Big Brother Canada Manor on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In a house filled with secrets, twists and turns, and inevitable drama, houseguests must plot their way through the #BBCAN11 Manor, where everyone is a suspect in this diabolical game of whodunit. This season, mysteries will be revealed behind secret passageways where devious twists are designed to stoke paranoia throughout the house. The Big Brother Canada Manor will test the houseguests' wit, detection skills, and social game until the mystery is solved, and the last standing houseguest claims victory as the winner of Big Brother Canada Season 11.

BBCAN11 Cast (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Amal Bashir (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Anika Mysha (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Claudia Campbell (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Daniel Clarke (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Dan Szabo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Hope Agbolosoo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Jonathan Leonard (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) John Michael Sosa (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Kuzivakwashe “Kuzie” Mujakachi (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Roberto Lopez (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Renee Mior (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Santina Carlson (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Shanaya Carter (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Terrell “Ty” McDonald (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Vanessa MacTavish (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Zach Neilson (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Global logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

For a glimpse into this season's mysterious whodunit theme, watch ET Canada on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET for an exclusive tour of the Big Brother Canada Manor. Led by Arisa Cox, the house tour features a sneak peek into what's in store this season, and a catch-up with Season 9 alumni and ET Canada reporter Jedson Tavernier as he sits down for a one-on-one interview with Arisa Cox.

This season, the 16 houseguests invited to the #BBCAN11 Manor include a glamourous 911 operator from British Columbia, a driven mom of four and yoga instructor from Alberta, a determined investment advisor from Saskatchewan, a boisterous graphic designer from Ontario, an optimistic marketing coordinator from Prince Edward Island, a charming father and fisherman from Newfoundland, and more.

Meet the 16 houseguests entering the #BBCAN11 Manor, vying for the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand-new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS, and $10,000 worth of Shark® and Ninja® products.

SEASON 11 HOUSEGUESTS

Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for photos, full bios and exclusive online videos

Amal Bashir

Age: 28

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Superfan

About: This superfan has a big personality and an even bigger heart. Staying focused on the grand prize, Amal plans to outwit her house mates and stay true to herself.

Anika Mysha

Age: 28

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Occupation: Investment Advisor

About: Typically the loudest person in the room, Anika is a force to be reckoned with. Her strategy is to win people over by building tight bonds and playing a fair game. But be careful, she isn't afraid to stir the pot!

Claudia Campbell

Age: 25

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Kensington, P.E.I.

Occupation: Marketing Coordinator

About: Representing P.E.I to the fullest, Claudia is a great example of good things that come in small packages! But don't underestimate her strength, as she plans to dominate in competitions and bring a strong social game.

Daniel Clarke

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Graphic Designer

About: This loud and proud superfan plans to play between alliances to help further his game. Although he can't keep a secret to himself and loves to gossip, Daniel will use his cheerful outlook and fierce determination to bring home the big win.

Dan Szabo

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Occupation: DJ

About: With a carefree attitude and good looks to match, Dan plans to charm everyone in the #BBCAN11 house. His strategy involves being part of a large alliance that allows him to make big moves without getting dirt on his hands.

Hope Agbolosoo

Age: 23

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Milton, Ont.

Occupation: Skills Coach

About: It's always good vibes when Hope steps into a room. His megawatt smile and captivating energy will draw the houseguests in without a doubt. He's calm, cool and collected when he needs to be, but when it's show time, he plans to turn into a comp beast.

Jonathan Leonard

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Paradise, Nfld.

Occupation: Fisherman

About: Being a dad and fisherman has taught this small town Newfoundlander patience, which he will need to bring home the biggest catch of the year – the title of #BBCAN11 Winner.

John Michael Sosa

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Bradford, Ont.

Occupation: Project Manager

About: John Michael is bright, extroverted, and a happy-go-lucky guy. While appearing unthreatening, he will mask his competitive nature behind a colourful charm to deceive all the houseguests and to take himself to the end.

Kuzivakwashe "Kuzie" Mujakachi

Age: 29

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Occupation: 911 Operator

About: Kuzie is a master manipulator. She knows how to read a room and will align herself with the strongest players in the house. Her social game will influence the vote to her liking and she has no problem twisting the truth to suit her best.

Roberto Lopez

Age: 30

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Gym Manager

About: Beauty, brains and brawn, Roberto has the three main ingredients to win the game. More than just a pretty-face, throwing comps will sway the houseguests to underestimate his intelligence and athletic abilities, keeping him under the radar and off the block.

Renee Mior

Age: 24

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Vaughan, Ont.

Occupation: Law Student

About: Renee believes her goofy and bubbly personality will either land her an alliance with the other women in the house or a flirty showmance. Either way, her innocent appearance and sharp tongue will make her presence known in the game.

Santina Carlson

Age: 29

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Aesthetician

About: Santina is determined and motivated to win big as a comp beast. Her strategy is to stay low-key when it comes to her competitive side until it's time to make her move.

Shanaya Carter

Age: 27

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Occupation: Bartender

About: Shanaya will use her witty humour and no-holds-barred attitude as a distraction to manipulate the houseguests from the sidelines. Being vulnerable and authentic will win everyone over in no time and carry her to the end.

Terrell "Ty" McDonald

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Personal Trainer

About: Ty knows he comes off as a physical threat and has a feeling his intelligence will be underestimated. Once this personal trainer's cover is blown as the comp beast, Ty plans to dominate the game by making alliances with the outcasts. Plus, a showmance or bromance along the way couldn't hurt!

Vanessa MacTavish

Age: 42

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Yoga Instructor

About: This driven mom, wife and yoga instructor is unapologetic and always authentically herself. She will be the shoulder to cry on in the #BBCAN11 house, yet also will keep the houseguests in line.

Zach Neilson

Age: 34

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Occupation: Startup Senior Vice President

About: Zach is a man with a calculated plan. With tricks up his sleeves he hopes to rule the #BBCAN11 house by dominating comps and building strong connections with his housemates.

Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. This season, #BBCAN11 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction). Season 11 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 towards a brand-new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS and $10,000 worth of Shark® and Ninja® products.

For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the Digital Dailies, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 11 live and on demand with STACKTV and access past seasons on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN11

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

TikTok:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer – alongside Insight's Chair and CEO John Brunton, on Big Brother Canada. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including ten seasons of ratings hits Big Brother Canada and Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record); and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has collaborated with The Black Academy on The Legacy Awards and with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]