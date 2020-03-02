Global TV App Launches New All-In-One Streaming Experience Featuring More Networks and Shows Available Now Live and On Demand

Unlock Hit Series From Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, and Slice with the Global TV App

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment unveiled today the all-new Global TV App – an all-in-one streaming experience delivering Canadians a first-of-its-kind TV product with access to the country's top networks, news, and shows live and on demand. The Global TV App is now home to more hit shows than ever-before, adding full seasons and live streams from Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, and Slice, and launches in Canada as the first streaming product to provide Canadians with free, 24/7 access to local and national news feeds from Global News. The new Global TV App is available today on iOS, Android, and Chromecast, and at watch.globaltv.com, with more platform updates rolling out in the coming months. When it comes to premium networks and hit TV shows, finally one app's got it all!

"The new Global TV App is a reflection of Corus' ever-evolving digital strategy, delivering Canadians a sophisticated, all-in-one streaming product that elevates their viewing experience," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President of Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Corus provides industry-leading excellence in news, digital, and broadcast storytelling with the power of the Global network and more top specialty brands than any other broadcaster. We're proud to deliver Canadians the first TV Everywhere app to offer 24/7 local and national news streams completely free, and an additional authenticated body of premium shows from not just Global but our exceptional suite of hit specialty networks. For the first time, it's all in one place, live and on demand."

With Canada's top lifestyle, drama, and factual networks now in one place for the first time, the all-new Global TV App offers users two distinct way to stream anytime:

Download the Global TV App and Watch for Free

Download the app and immediately stream free content live and on demand including 24/7 local and national news feeds from Global News, a limited-time collection of hit Original series from Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada, plus access to Global's hit primetime shows free for seven days after their broadcast premieres. Global News will provide users with 24/7 access to free local and national news feeds featuring up-to-the-minute headline tickers, sports scores, weather, and more.

Download the Global TV App and Sign In with your Cable Credentials

The Global TV App's multi-authentication tool allows users with a cable subscription to unlock streaming access to every network included in their cable package, anywhere and anytime. The enhanced TV platform allows viewers to toggle between live network feeds, in addition to on demand access to an extensive catalogue of current seasons of premium scripted and unscripted series from all genres including drama, comedy, reality, lifestyle, late-night, news, and daytime. Featured networks within the app include: Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, Slice and, coming soon, National Geographic and Adult Swim.

In addition to Global's award-winning lineup of hit shows from New Amsterdam and Prodigal Son to Survivor and Big Brother Canada, the Global TV App is now home to even more great content from Corus' suite of specialty networks. Download the Global TV App today and log in with a cable subscription to access shows like Vikings, Island of Bryan, Top Chef Canada, Outlander, The Sinner, Vanderpump Rules and so much more. All available live and on demand with a cable subscription to that network.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

SOURCE: Numeris PPM data, Total Canada, SP'20 STD (Dec30/19-Feb16/20), A25-54 AMA(000), Cdn Eng Com Spec stns, Mo-Su 2a-2a

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

