FLAVOUR NETWORK'S FRIGHTFULLLY FUN NEW SERIES HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP, HOSTED BY LAUREN ASH, PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Eight Talented Bakers From Across North America Face Off for a Chance to Take Home a Deliciously Sweet Prize

Host Lauren Ash is Joined by Celebrated Chefs Jordan Andino and Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman as Expert Judges

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Things are about to get a whole lot sweeter this September! Corus Entertainment's brand-new original series Halloween Bakeshop (7x60) premieres Sunday, September 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Flavour Network and streaming exclusively on STACKTV . Hosted by Canadian actress and comedian Lauren Ash, this frightfully fun baking showdown will see eight talented competitors face off in a high-stakes competition for a chance to taste sweet victory, taking home the title of Halloween Bakeshop champion and a $25,000 prize.

Week after week the stakes are raised, and the bakers must impress the judges or face elimination. The competition kicks off with a spine-chilling hayride to a haunted farm, where cursed crops grow and the barnyard animals bite back! Using seasonal ingredients, the bakers must craft desserts that capture the eeriness of the haunted countryside. In episode two, it's on to bewitching treats: from bubbling cauldron cakes to mystical flavored potions. Each baker must work their magic to charm the judges with their sinister, spellbinding bakes. The season continues to unfold with more deliciously wicked twists and shockingly sweet surprises each episode.

Lauren Ash is joined on the judging panel by celebrated Filipino-Canadian chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Jordan Andino, and James Beard-nominated chef, baking entrepreneur, and TV personality Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman.

The skilled contestants battling it out to see who takes the cake on Halloween Bakeshop include:

Austin Granados - 31, Winnipeg, Man . (Cake-ology)

- 31, . (Cake-ology) Alessandro Caria - 41, Windermere, Fla. (Daisy Cakes Orlando)

- 41, (Daisy Cakes Orlando) Lawrence Vourtzoumis - 30, Montreal, Que. (Patisserie Lawrence V)

- 30, (Patisserie Lawrence V) Justin Dominguez - 36, San Antonio, Texas (Justin Cakes)

- 36, (Justin Cakes) Nikky Clarke - 49, Toronto, Ont. (A.M.T Creations)

- 49, (A.M.T Creations) Juliana Evans - 45, Brooksville, Fla.

- 45, Sara Subramani - 36, Vancouver, B.C. (Vogue Cakes)

- 36, (Vogue Cakes) Megan Clemens - 37, South Lyon, Mich. (Moon Bakes Bakery)

Visit flavournetwork.ca for companion content including full cast and bakers' bios, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive interviews, and more.

Halloween Bakeshop will be followed by Holiday Bakeshop, premiering later this fall just in time for the holiday season. Both series are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency for Flavour Network. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers, and Jennifer Pratt is Co-Executive Producer and Series Producer. For Flavour Network, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is the Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

Viewers can stream Halloween Bakeshop and all Flavour Network programming anytime on STACKTV . For a complete list of Flavour Network programs and airtimes, visit flavournetwork.ca .

