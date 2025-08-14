GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FALL 2025 PREMIERE DATES FEATURING THREE NEW SERIES AND MORE TOP 20 RETURNING HITS THAN ANY OTHER NETWORK*

Fall Launches with the MTV Video Music Awards Airing on Global for the First Time Ever, Sunday, September 7

Canada's #1 Reality Series Survivor* Returns Wednesday, September 24, #1 Late Night Show Saturday Night Live* Premieres Saturday, October 4 and Blockbuster Top 5 series 9-1-1* is Back Thursday, October 9

Global's Complete Fall Lineup Kicks Off Sunday, October 12 with Fresh Content Nightly and Series Debuts Including Workplace Comedy DMV Monday, October 13, Sheriff Country, an Expansion of the Fire Country Universe, Friday, October 17 and Musical Reality Competition The Road Sunday, October 19

New This Fall on Global, Tuesdays Are NCIS Night with Back-to-Back-to-Back Episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney Starting Tuesday, October 14

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced premiere dates for its fall 2025 schedule filled with exciting series debuts, star-studded top 20 returning programs and something for all viewers every night of the week. Airing for the first time ever on Global, the fall season kicks off with the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, celebrating the best in music and entertainment. Then, ahead of what promises to be an iconic 50th season celebration in the spring, Canada's #1 reality series, Survivor, is back for Season 49 starting Wednesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour premiere (followed by weekly 90-minute episodes). Fresh off celebrating its own historic 50th season, Canada's #1 show in late night, Saturday Night Live, returns Saturday, October 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 PT. Next, top 5 blockbuster hit 9-1-1 returns for a ninth season on Thursday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with more edge-of-your-seat excitement.

From L to R – Blake Shelton and Keith Urban in The Road; Harriet Dyer and Alex Tarrant in DMV; Morena Baccarin and the cast of Sheriff Country (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Global's new slate of shows debut during the network's official fall "Premiere Week", starting with workplace comedy DMV on Monday, October 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT starring a brilliant and hilarious ensemble cast including Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado and Alex Tarrant. Then, Friday nights heat up with the launch of Sheriff Country Friday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (moves to 8 p.m. ET/PT starting Friday, October 24) starring Morena Baccarin in an expansion of the Fire Country universe. Rounding out Global's new series this fall is singing competition series The Road, premiering Sunday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT featuring Blake Shelton and Keith Urban as they hunt to discover the next big country artist.

"Global launches this fall season with an entertaining schedule loaded with star power and premium content spanning all TV genres, and more top 20 programs than any other network in Canada*," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing, Corus Entertainment. "With the #1 reality series Survivor, #1 late night show Saturday Night Live and #1 comedy Ghosts* alongside the most anticipated new series DMV, Sheriff Country and The Road, Global is well-positioned to continue as the leader in conventional core primetime this fall**, delivering a strong lineup and the best storytelling for Canadian audiences."

Beginning in September, Global's hits and fan favourites are back with more new seasons this fall including, Canadian-made Murder in a Small Town starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, and Oscar® winner Marcia Gay Harden joining the cast, followed by Doc starring Molly Parker with Emmy® winner Felicity Huffman joining the cast, both returning for sophomore seasons, premiering Tuesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. ET/PT respectively. Award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary is back for a fifth season starting Wednesday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Then, hot off her historic Emmy® Award nomination, Kathy Bates returns in the titular role in Matlock starting with a special premiere episode Sunday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT followed by Carrie Preston returning as fan favourite, quirky problem-solver Elsbeth the same night with another special premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT (both series settle into their regular timeslots Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT respectively starting October 16 with more new episodes).

Then in October, Global's fall schedule continues in full swing with Monday nights starting with laughs as The Neighborhood launches its final season October 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by F.B.I. on a new night starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Morris Chestnut-led Watson also on a new night at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then, fans of the NCISverse will rejoice this fall when, for the first time, Tuesday nights feature NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney back-to-back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on October 14. Thursdays are home to paranormal laughs with a new season of #1 comedy Ghosts starting October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT while Friday nights keep the heat going through the end of the week as Fire Country premieres October 17 at 8 p.m ET/PT (before moving to its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT October 24). Lastly, for the news and true crime fans, 60 Minutes premieres with a new season September 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and Crime Beat, the #1 conventional true crime series on Friday nights***, is back with a new season of homegrown stories October 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

For a full list of Global's premiere dates, click here.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.



