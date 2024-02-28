GLOBAL ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR 12 NEW HOUSEGUESTS JOINING A HOLLYWOOD NORTH EDITION OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

Lexus Jackson (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Hidden in the hills of Canada's Hollywood North, where fame is the name of the game, houseguests will stop at nothing to outshine, manipulate, and rise to stardom in Season 12 of Big Brother Canada. All vying for the spotlight, while competing in complex challenges, and forming alliances, each houseguest will have to go beyond the allure of the cameras to pass tests of perseverance and strategy. With high stakes and high rewards bigger than ever, only one superstar will claim the A-list title as the winner of Big Brother Canada 12.

For a tell-all exclusive of this season's luxurious theme, watch Global's The Morning Show on Tuesday, March 5 at 9 a.m. ET for a Hollywood North all-access tour of the #BBCAN12 house. Led by Big Brother Canada host, Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, the house tour showcases what lies ahead this season, as Arisa sits down for a one-on-one interview with Global News Reporter Morgan Hoffman.

This season, the 12 new houseguests rolling up to the #BBCAN12 studios include a general contractor from Newfoundland and Labrador, a software developer from New Brunswick, a bartender from Nova Scotia, a dental hygienist from Ontario, a sales engineer from British Columbia, and more.

All 12 houseguests are competing for the grand prize of over $200,000 in cash and prizes including: $100,000 cash, $10,000 from Tonybet, $10,000 provided by Philips Sonicare Oral Care, a Year's Worth of Skip, a Brand-New Wardrobe Courtesy of WINNERS, a $10,000 Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack, an Unforgettable Cuban Beach Vacation with Sunwing, and a Brand-New 2024 Infiniti QX60 SUV.

SEASON 12 HOUSEGUESTS

Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for photos, full bios and exclusive online videos

Avery Martin

Age: 26

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Selkirk, Man.

Occupation: Videographer

About: Avery is the ultimate hype girl as sweet as they come! Her strength and endurance is her secret weapon, but she will throw comps, to keep the target off her back.

Bayleigh Pelham

Age: 34

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Occupation: Bartender

About: Bayleigh is a firecracker that's waiting to explode! Her confidence and unfiltered personality will influence every decision in the house, giving her the advantage to win at all costs.

Dinis Freitas

Age: 48

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Textile Designer

About: This superfan may be loud, proud and outgoing, but his strategy lies in flying under-the-radar. Dinis is a master maniuplator who will use his resourcefulness and discipline to lead him to victory.

Donna Marshall

Age: 26

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Hubbards, N.S.

Occupation: Artist

About: Donna is a small-town girl, with big plans to shake up the house. She will lean on her natural athleticism to win comps and her ability to build tight knit bonds, while locking down a showmance or two.

Elijah Kazlauskas

Age: 31

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: North Bay, Ont.

Occupation: ESL Teacher

About: When it comes to this fun-loving teacher, don't judge a book by its cover because Elijah is a force to be reckoned with! This clever superfan will take the lead as HOH, make strong alliances, and strategize his way to the end.

Ibrahim Appiah

Age: 34

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Sales Engineer

About: Ibrahim's contagious smile and infectious personality will make it easy for him to make friends and strong bonds quickly. With a blend of quick-witted gameplay and his undeniable charisma, Ibrahim will have no problem elevating the game.

Janine Holmes

Age: 44

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Hair and Make-Up Artist

About: Talk about blonde ambition! Not only is Janine a successful business owner, but she's also a married mom of two. This vibrant hair and makeup artist will offer up her hairstyling services to her fellow houseguests, get them to spill their secrets, and use them to her advantage in the game.

Kayla Clennon

Age: 26

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Stouffville, Ont.

Occupation: Volleyball Coach

About: Brains, brawn, and beauty. Kayla is here to prove that she is a fierce competitor and will dominate as a comp beast. Kayla's goofy side will distract her houseguest into thinking she isn't a threat, but she has some tricks up her sleeves.

Lexus Jackson

Age: 24

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

About: With an enticing personality and hypnotizing aura, Lexus plans to reel in the houseguests with her social game, but doesn't mind being the villain if that's what it takes to win big.

Matthew Wong

Age: 27

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Occupation: Kinesiologist

About: Matthew is a well-rounded competitor who plans to bring his A-game to #BBCAN12. With a mix of physical prowess, strategic thinking and social charm, Matthew is determined to be the Season 12 champion!

Todd Clements

Age: 31

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L.

Occupation: General Contractor

About: Todd is fun, honest and has a big heart. His strategy is to win competitions and become a leader in the house. Although he talks a big game, he wouldn't mind a showmance to keep him company until the end.

Vivek Sabbarwal

Age: 25

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Saint John, N.B.

Occupation: Software Developer

About: Vivek is a superfan full of ambition and passion for the game. He plans on securing a ride or die to carry him through the season, but don't be fooled, once it's time for the finale, he will cut his #1 to ensure he is crowned the winner.

In the Season 12 premiere, watch the drama unfold when Host Arisa Cox reveals two mystery all-stars on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Global and STACKTV. Then, Big Brother Canada airs Wednesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (EVICTION) (moves to 9:30 p.m.ET/PT the following week) and Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (HOH).



This season, #BBCAN12 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction). Season 12 houseguests are competing for over $200,000 in cash and prizes including $100,000 cash, $10,000 from Tonybet, $10,000 provided by Philips Sonicare Oral Care, a Year's Worth of Skip, a Brand-New Wardrobe Courtesy of WINNERS, a $10,000 Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack, an Unforgettable Cuban Beach Vacation with Sunwing, and a Brand-New 2024 Infiniti QX60 SUV.



For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the Digital Dailies, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 12 live and on demand with STACKTV and access past seasons on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 12 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Programming team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Rachel Nelson as Vice President of Original Programming and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Lynne Carter and Debbie Brown (Executives in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Showrunner and EP on Big Brother Canada – alongside EPs Eric Abboud and Insight's Chair and CEO John Brunton. The company has created top-rated programs including 12 seasons of ratings hits Big Brother Canada and 11 of Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record); and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has collaborated with The Black Academy on The Legacy Awards and with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

