GLOBAL REVEALS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS READY TO PLAY THE ULTIMATE GAME OF BIG BROTHER CANADA
Feb 23, 2022, 21:29 ET
Watch the Season 10 Premiere March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global
Host Arisa Cox Leads Exclusive Tour of the #BBCAN10 House on ET Canada's special Big Brother Canada All Access Now Airing March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
Stream the Series Live and On Demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App
TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Come on down and spin that wheel Canada, as an all-new crop of houseguests are ready to play the ultimate game of games! Just revealed in the Celebrity Big Brother finale, Global announces 16 Canadians joining Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. Premiering Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, this season's houseguests will compete in retro and modern-inspired games all combined together to create #BBCAN10, the greatest game show on earth.
This season, the houseguests must keep their eyes on the prize and put their BBCAN knowledge to the test as they compete in complex trivia games, unlock mystery doors, and take on gruelling challenges all season long. There will be undeniable tension, inevitable drama, and possible showmances in the BBCAN house. However, only one lucky houseguest who plays their cards right will triumph as the last contestant standing in the final showdown to become the winner of Big Brother Canada 10!
#BBCAN10 is ready to level up with a new diverse group of houseguests from all kinds of life experiences, eager to take a shot at the biggest social experiment on TV. This season's houseguests include a charming firefighter from Québec, a passionate theatre director from Ontario, a bubbly master's student from British Columbia, and more.
Leading up to the big premiere, ET Canada unveils this season's extravagant game show theme in ET Canada's 30-minute special, Big Brother Canada All Access. Airing on a new day and time, Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the #BBCAN10 preview special is co-hosted by ET Canada's Sangita Patel and Season 9 winner Tychon Carter-Newman. The special features an exclusive first look of the new #BBCAN10 house led by Arisa Cox, a sneak peek of what's to come this season, and a one-on-one interview with Tychon about life after his historic Big Brother Canada win.
But first… let's meet the 16 houseguests entering the #BBCAN10 house, vying for the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS, and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.
SEASON 10 HOUSEGUESTS
Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for photos, full bios and exclusive online videos
|
Betty Yirsaw
Age: 31
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Occupation: Human Resources Manager
About: Betty may be kind and free-spirited,
|
Steven "Gino" Giannopoulos
Age: 28
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Laval, Qué.
Occupation: Firefighter
About: Gino is a self-proclaimed "lover"
|
Haleena Gill
Age: 27
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
Occupation: Master's Student
About: Ready to be the friend, therapist,
|
Hermon Nizghi
Age: 29
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Nanaimo, B.C.
Occupation: Auto Sales General Manager
About: Funny, magnetic, and one-of-a-kind,
|
Jacey-Lynne Graham
Age: 24
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont.
Occupation: Social Media Manager
About: An undercover comp beast,
|
Jay Northcott
Age: 28
Pronouns: They/Them
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Theatre Director
About: Jay has no problem commanding
|
Jessica Gowling
Age: 35
Pronouns: They/Them/She/Her
Hometown: Cranbrook, B.C.
Occupation: Visual Artist
About: This eccentric visual artist
|
Josh Nash
Age: 28
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Occupation: Paediatric Resident
About: With 11 siblings, Josh knows
|
Kevin Jacobs
Age: 28
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Sales Engineer
About: Kevin has a diabolical plan
|
Kyle Moore
Age: 23
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
Occupation: Podcaster
About: Move first, attack in the middle,
|
Martin "Marty" Frenette
Age: 43
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Petit-Rocher, N.B.
Occupation: Fraud Investigator
About: Martin is a cool dad and nice guy,
|
Melina Mansing
Age: 29
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Artist
About: Melina lives her life with
|
Moose Bendago
Age: 24
Pronouns: He/Him
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Content Creator
About: Moose plans to be a gutsy player,
|
Stephanie Paterson
Age: 26
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Child and Youth Worker
About: With an over-the-top personality and
|
Summer Sayles
Age: 25
Pronouns: She/Her
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Funemployed
About: Summer is coming to win,
|
Tynesha White
Age: 32
Hometown: Montreal, Qué.
Occupation: Model
About: Tynesha is representing all the single
Big Brother Canada airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto), and Thursdays (Eviction).
Stream #BBCAN10 live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access free live feeds, houseguest interviews, live show votes, exclusive content and more, beginning in early March.
Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.
Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).
Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.
