GLOBAL REVEALS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS READY TO PLAY THE ULTIMATE GAME OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

This season, the houseguests must keep their eyes on the prize and put their BBCAN knowledge to the test as they compete in complex trivia games, unlock mystery doors, and take on gruelling challenges all season long. There will be undeniable tension, inevitable drama, and possible showmances in the BBCAN house. However, only one lucky houseguest who plays their cards right will triumph as the last contestant standing in the final showdown to become the winner of Big Brother Canada 10!

#BBCAN10 is ready to level up with a new diverse group of houseguests from all kinds of life experiences, eager to take a shot at the biggest social experiment on TV. This season's houseguests include a charming firefighter from Québec, a passionate theatre director from Ontario, a bubbly master's student from British Columbia, and more.

Leading up to the big premiere, ET Canada unveils this season's extravagant game show theme in ET Canada's 30-minute special, Big Brother Canada All Access. Airing on a new day and time, Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the #BBCAN10 preview special is co-hosted by ET Canada's Sangita Patel and Season 9 winner Tychon Carter-Newman. The special features an exclusive first look of the new #BBCAN10 house led by Arisa Cox, a sneak peek of what's to come this season, and a one-on-one interview with Tychon about life after his historic Big Brother Canada win.



But first… let's meet the 16 houseguests entering the #BBCAN10 house, vying for the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS, and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.

Betty Yirsaw Age: 31 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Edmonton, Alta. Occupation: Human Resources Manager About: Betty may be kind and free-spirited,

but watch out for her feisty side in the BBCAN house! Steven "Gino" Giannopoulos Age: 28 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Laval, Qué. Occupation: Firefighter About: Gino is a self-proclaimed "lover"

and sure to charm all the houseguests.

But his strong mental and physical game

inspired by his job as a firefighter will make

him unstoppable.



Haleena Gill Age: 27 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Surrey, B.C. Occupation: Master's Student About: Ready to be the friend, therapist,

or whoever you need her to be, Haleena

plans to get the houseguests to fall in love

with her but isn't afraid of being cutthroat

when needed. Hermon Nizghi Age: 29 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Nanaimo, B.C. Occupation: Auto Sales General Manager About: Funny, magnetic, and one-of-a-kind,

Hermon knows how to light up a room.

His promise to stand by his morals and

never quit will take him to the top.



Jacey-Lynne Graham Age: 24 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont. Occupation: Social Media Manager About: An undercover comp beast,

Jacey-Lynne will reveal her athletic

side when the time is right and if it

works for her game, a showmance

could be in the cards. Jay Northcott Age: 28 Pronouns: They/Them Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Theatre Director About: Jay has no problem commanding

a room and taking charge. This exuberant

theatre director will use their leadership

skills and acting chops to play the lead role

in the house.



Jessica Gowling Age: 35 Pronouns: They/Them/She/Her Hometown: Cranbrook, B.C. Occupation: Visual Artist About: This eccentric visual artist

and superfan will slip under the radar

by playing a cool, calm and collected

social game. But underneath it all,

Jessica has a master plan to outwit

the competition and claim the crown. Josh Nash Age: 28 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Vancouver, B.C. Occupation: Paediatric Resident About: With 11 siblings, Josh knows

a thing or two about sharing a house

with many personalities. He will have

no problem being a team player and

creating strong alliances, until he needs

to break off all ties and fly solo to the end.



Kevin Jacobs Age: 28 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Sales Engineer About: Kevin has a diabolical plan

to lie, trick and pit the other houseguests

against each other, all while still

making them laugh. Kyle Moore Age: 23 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Halifax, N.S. Occupation: Podcaster About: Move first, attack in the middle,

and castle early. Kyle's approach to

the game is like chess and he plans to upend

the board as soon as he enters the BBCAN house.



Martin "Marty" Frenette Age: 43 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Petit-Rocher, N.B. Occupation: Fraud Investigator About: Martin is a cool dad and nice guy,

but don't let him fool you! As a fraud investigator,

he'll be able to sniff out the liars in the house. Melina Mansing Age: 29 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Artist About: Melina lives her life with

spontaneity and no rules, so watch out!

This wildcard will shake up the house with her

dynamic personality and calculated strategy.



Moose Bendago Age: 24 Pronouns: He/Him Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Content Creator About: Moose plans to be a gutsy player,

trust his instincts, and be loyal to his alliances.

His social game will put everyone under his spell. Stephanie Paterson Age: 26 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Child and Youth Worker About: With an over-the-top personality and

a winning smile, Stephanie plans to be everyone's

friend and shoulder to cry on, but she won't be

afraid to use their secrets against them.



Summer Sayles Age: 25 Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Toronto, Ont. Occupation: Funemployed About: Summer is coming to win,

not to make friends. With a short temper while

hangry, she is hoping to stay away from slop and

keep focused on her vision of winning big. Tynesha White Age: 32

Pronouns: She/Her Hometown: Montreal, Qué. Occupation: Model About: Tynesha is representing all the single

mothers of the world! With her "Je ne sais quoi"

energy, she plans to talk, laugh, and joke around to

the end.

Big Brother Canada airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto), and Thursdays (Eviction).

Stream #BBCAN10 live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access free live feeds, houseguest interviews, live show votes, exclusive content and more, beginning in early March.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

