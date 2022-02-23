GLOBAL REVEALS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS READY TO PLAY THE ULTIMATE GAME OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

Watch the Season 10 Premiere March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global

Host Arisa Cox Leads Exclusive Tour of the #BBCAN10 House on ET Canada's special Big Brother Canada All Access Now Airing March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Stream the Series Live and On Demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Come on down and spin that wheel Canada, as an all-new crop of houseguests are ready to play the ultimate game of games! Just revealed in the Celebrity Big Brother finale, Global announces 16 Canadians joining Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. Premiering Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, this season's houseguests will compete in retro and modern-inspired games all combined together to create #BBCAN10, the greatest game show on earth.

The Big Brother Canada Season 10 houseguests.
The Big Brother Canada Season 10 houseguests. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

This season, the houseguests must keep their eyes on the prize and put their BBCAN knowledge to the test as they compete in complex trivia games, unlock mystery doors, and take on gruelling challenges all season long. There will be undeniable tension, inevitable drama, and possible showmances in the BBCAN house. However, only one lucky houseguest who plays their cards right will triumph as the last contestant standing in the final showdown to become the winner of Big Brother Canada 10!

#BBCAN10 is ready to level up with a new diverse group of houseguests from all kinds of life experiences, eager to take a shot at the biggest social experiment on TV. This season's houseguests include a charming firefighter from Québec, a passionate theatre director from Ontario, a bubbly master's student from British Columbia, and more.

Leading up to the big premiere, ET Canada unveils this season's extravagant game show theme in ET Canada's 30-minute special, Big Brother Canada All Access. Airing on a new day and time, Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the #BBCAN10 preview special is co-hosted by ET Canada's Sangita Patel and Season 9 winner Tychon Carter-Newman. The special features an exclusive first look of the new #BBCAN10 house led by Arisa Cox, a sneak peek of what's to come this season, and a one-on-one interview with Tychon about life after his historic Big Brother Canada win.

But first… let's meet the 16 houseguests entering the #BBCAN10 house, vying for the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS, and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.

SEASON 10 HOUSEGUESTS
Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for photos, full bios and exclusive online videos

Betty Yirsaw

Age: 31

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Occupation: Human Resources Manager

About: Betty may be kind and free-spirited,
but watch out for her feisty side in the BBCAN house!

Steven "Gino" Giannopoulos

Age: 28    

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Laval, Qué.

Occupation: Firefighter

About: Gino is a self-proclaimed "lover"
and sure to charm all the houseguests.
But his strong mental and physical game
inspired by his job as a firefighter will make
him unstoppable.


Haleena Gill

Age: 27    

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Occupation: Master's Student

About: Ready to be the friend, therapist,
or whoever you need her to be, Haleena
plans to get the houseguests to fall in love
with her but isn't afraid of being cutthroat
when needed.

Hermon Nizghi

Age: 29

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Nanaimo, B.C.

Occupation: Auto Sales General Manager

About: Funny, magnetic, and one-of-a-kind,
Hermon knows how to light up a room.
His promise to stand by his morals and
never quit will take him to the top.


Jacey-Lynne Graham

Age: 24

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont.

Occupation: Social Media Manager

About: An undercover comp beast,
Jacey-Lynne will reveal her athletic
side when the time is right and if it
works for her game, a showmance
could be in the cards.

Jay Northcott  

Age: 28

Pronouns: They/Them

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Theatre Director  

About: Jay has no problem commanding
a room and taking charge. This exuberant
theatre director will use their leadership
skills and acting chops to play the lead role
in the house. 



Jessica Gowling

Age: 35

Pronouns: They/Them/She/Her

Hometown: Cranbrook, B.C.

Occupation: Visual Artist

About: This eccentric visual artist
and superfan will slip under the radar
by playing a cool, calm and collected
social game. But underneath it all,
Jessica has a master plan to outwit
the competition and claim the crown.

Josh Nash

Age: 28 

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Paediatric Resident

About: With 11 siblings, Josh knows
a thing or two about sharing a house
with many personalities. He will have
no problem being a team player and
creating strong alliances, until he needs
to break off all ties and fly solo to the end.


Kevin Jacobs

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Sales Engineer

About: Kevin has a diabolical plan
to lie, trick and pit the other houseguests
against each other, all while still
making them laugh.

Kyle Moore

Age: 23

Pronouns: He/Him

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Occupation: Podcaster

About: Move first, attack in the middle,
and castle early. Kyle's approach to
the game is like chess and he plans to upend
the board as soon as he enters the BBCAN house.


Martin "Marty" Frenette

Age: 43       

Pronouns: He/Him            

Hometown: Petit-Rocher, N.B.

Occupation: Fraud Investigator

About: Martin is a cool dad and nice guy,
but don't let him fool you! As a fraud investigator,
he'll be able to sniff out the liars in the house.

Melina Mansing

Age: 29   

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Artist

About: Melina lives her life with
spontaneity and no rules, so watch out!
This wildcard will shake up the house with her
dynamic personality and calculated strategy.


Moose Bendago

Age: 24   

Pronouns: He/Him                           

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Content Creator

About: Moose plans to be a gutsy player,
trust his instincts, and be loyal to his alliances.
His social game will put everyone under his spell.         

Stephanie Paterson

Age: 26    

Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Child and Youth Worker

About: With an over-the-top personality and
a winning smile, Stephanie plans to be everyone's
friend and shoulder to cry on, but she won't be
afraid to use their secrets against them.


Summer Sayles

Age: 25

Pronouns: She/Her 

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Funemployed

About: Summer is coming to win,
not to make friends. With a short temper while
hangry, she is hoping to stay away from slop and
keep focused on her vision of winning big.

Tynesha White

Age: 32   
Pronouns: She/Her

Hometown: Montreal, Qué.

Occupation: Model

About: Tynesha is representing all the single
mothers of the world! With her "Je ne sais quoi"
energy, she plans to talk, laugh, and joke around to
the end.

Big Brother Canada airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto), and Thursdays (Eviction).

Stream #BBCAN10 live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access free live feeds, houseguest interviews, live show votes, exclusive content and more, beginning in early March.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

