Global Presents Adele One Night Only, A New Prime Time Special Airing Sunday, November 14

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive Producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The English singer/songwriter is one of the biggest selling music artists. Her haul includes 15 Grammy Awards®, 9 BRIT Awards®, an Academy Award® and a Golden Globe®. Her groundbreaking album "21" is the biggest selling album of the 21st century. Recently, Adele announced the Nov. 19 release of her latest album, "30," on Columbia Records. The album is preceded by the first single, "Easy On Me," which was released last week. The album is available for preorder HERE.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and atwatch.globaltv.com.

