Global Original Series Big Brother Canada Announces Eight Sponsors for Its Supersized Eighth Season

New Sponsors Expedia, Kraft Dinner, and First Choice Haircutters Join Season 8 with First-Time Integrations

Wendy's®, OLG, SkipTheDishes, Summer Fresh, and Skechers® All Return for Another Season of Shocking Twists and High-Stakes Challenges

Grand Prizing Includes $100,000, $10,000 Worth of Groceries Courtesy of Summer Fresh, and a Vacation for Two Anywhere in the World from Expedia

Big Brother Canada Begins March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global

For additional photography please visit the Corus Media Centre

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: http://bit.ly/2Vj5eLG #BBCAN8

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Global is thrilled to announce eight sponsors, three new and five returning, for Season 8 of Big Brother Canada. Known for delivering some of the most cutting-edge in-show integrations on TV, this season Big Brother Canada's sponsors are tapped to elevate the show's epic twists, challenges, prizing, and more. The hit series, which averaged 1.2 million total viewers per episode last season, welcomes the return of Wendy's®, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), SkipTheDishes, Summer Fresh, and Skechers®, and ushers in new sponsorships with Expedia, Kraft Dinner (KD), and First Choice Haircutters.

"Hot on the heels of the show's highest-rated season to date, client demand is at an all-time high for Big Brother Canada," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising Revenue. "This series allows for the most clever and customizable in-show integrations where sponsors become integral to the show – both with our houseguests and our audiences on-air and online."

Returning for a third consecutive year with the show, Wendy's® heats up the house with a new special power. The coveted and satisfying "Drive Thru" pantry is also back with fan-favourite items including fresh never frozen 100% Canadian beef hamburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Frostys®, salads, and more. Additional integrations allow fans to join the action on social media for tons of giveaways, surprises, and more!

New this season, Expedia joins the Big Brother Canada family as a grand prize contributor with a dream vacation for two. In addition to participating in a custom challenge, houseguests can enjoy hanging out in a new room – a departure lounge fit for take-off.

Additional returning sponsors include OLG, putting houseguests' skills to the test during a first-of-its-kind lottery-themed challenge takeover week. Then, thanks to SkipTheDishes, over the course of the season Big Brother Canada viewers will have the chance to vote on treating an otherwise unlucky have-not with a special delivery. And new sponsor KD also stocks the #BBCAN house, in addition to serving up a custom cheesy challenge.

Fueling the houseguests again this season, pantry favourite Summer Fresh returns, awarding the Season 8 winner with $10,000 worth of groceries while the entire house enjoys scrumptious dips, snacks, and salads all season long.

Looking and feeling your best is an essential part of the houseguest journey! Coming to houseguests' aid with their DESIGNLINE haircare and styling products is new sponsor First Choice Haircutters, and returning sponsor Skechers® outfitting the weekly HOH winner with the hottest footwear styles for the entire season.

Big Brother Canada's two-night premiere airs Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the dramatic fallout on Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT). Season 8 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and an unforgettable dream vacation for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for FREE on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Another exciting announcement is just a day away! Stay tuned to learn who is joining the supersized Season 8 of Big Brother Canada on Wednesday, February 26.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'19 (1/7/2019 - 6/2/2019) - Confirmed Data, Ind. 2+ AMA(000)// Most watched stat: 2/1/13 – 6/2/19, Global Total & Slice

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including Big Brother Canada (for which Erin Brock serves as EP and Showrunner alongside EP John Brunton); The Amazing Race Canada; The JUNO Awards; Top Chef Canada; Intervention; and original formats including The Launch and Battle of the Blades. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning Ready Or Not; Falcon Beach; Hatching, Matching & Dispatching A Fury Christmas; But I'm Chris Jericho!; and The Jon Dore Television Show. In 2017, Insight produced The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com, or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Rachelle Marion, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.860.4227, [email protected]; Michelle McTeague, Senior Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.966.7724, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

