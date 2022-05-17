GLOBAL GREENLIGHTS SEASON 3 OF ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES FAMILY LAW

Last Fall's #1 New Canadian Series Nabs Early Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Family Law Season 3 Production Begins May 24 in Vancouver

Stream Season 1 with STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The verdict is in! Today, Global announced that Season 3 of hit Canadian legal drama Family Law has been greenlit for an all-new 10-episode season. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, and created by Canadian award-winning author Susin Nielsen, Season 3 is set to begin filming in Vancouver on May 24. The principal cast including Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams and Lauren Holly all return for the new season. This renewal comes ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere, which will be announced at a later date.



"As the most-watched new Canadian series this past fall and with the recent acquisition by The CW in the U.S., we are thrilled that Abby and the Svensson family will keep entertaining audiences at home and abroad for seasons to come," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "With this renewal today, we continue to build Corus' commitment to creating original Canadian content and compelling storytelling that reflects the lives and interests of Canadians as well as audiences around the world."



Family Law is a witty, heartfelt look at the trials and tribulations of an imperfect family. The one-hour legal drama follows Abigail 'Abby' Bianchi (Jewel Staite) as she navigates her new life with her family including Abby's father Harry Svensson (Victor Garber), her half- brother Daniel Svensson (Zach Smadu), and half-sister Lucy Svensson (Genelle Williams). Season 3 will follow Abby and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families – all while navigating their own personal dramas. Guest stars for the new season will be announced soon.

Lauded as "the unexpected drama worth bingeing right now," viewers can catch up on Season 1 of Family Law with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Family Law is produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, JANN) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son). It was created by Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced by Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. This season's writers include Sarah Dodd, Ken Craw, Sonja Bennett, Corey Liu and Jordan Hall, and directors include Andy Mikita, Jordan Canning, David Frazee and Alysse Leite-Rogers. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.



About Corus Entertainment Inc.



Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.



About Lark Productions Established in 2010, Lark Productions is an award-winning television production company with a proven track record of producing exceptional programming in Canada for the global marketplace. Lark develops both scripted and unscripted content, often in collaboration with Universal International Studios, a division of the Universal Studio Group, through a first-look distribution deal.

Lark's productions include Family Law for Global TV, spy drama Fortunate Son for CBC in association with NBCUniversal International Studios, CSA-nominated Motive (CTV, USA Network), the hit formats The Real Housewives of Toronto (Slice) and The Real Housewives of Vancouver (Slice), Crash Gallery (CBC), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge Network), Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge Network, Discovery Fit), and High Moon (SYFY).

About SEVEN24 Films SEVEN24 Films is an independent film and television production company whose work has spanned over two decades. Executive Producers Tom Cox and Jordy Randall have produced dramatic series, mini-series, television movies and feature films garnering over one hundred industry awards and nominations.

In addition to Family Law, SEVEN24's current projects include the hit family series Heartland - the longest running one-hour series in Canadian history - now in its fifteenth season for CBC, Netflix and UPtv, Wynonna Earp on Syfy and CTV Sci-Fi, and half hour comedy JANN for CTV and Hulu.

SEVEN24's focus on integration of scripted programming with interactive content and social media has helped make Heartland and Wynonna Earp two of the most dynamic scripted television projects in the digital space.

Previous projects include Damnation with NBC Universal for USA, Fortunate Son, a political thriller for CBC and NBCU International, Dark Cargo, a noir thriller for YouTube Premium, Young Drunk Punk for Rogers and CBC, the Canadian Screen Award winner Borealis, the Gemini Award winning movie Mayerthorpe and Gemini Award winning Mini-Series Burn Up.

Tom Cox and Jordy Randall were also co-producers on numerous high-profile feature films including the Academy Award nominated Brokeback Mountain and are both recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of their contribution to the arts.

SEVEN24 Films was recently named Playback Magazine's Production Company of the Year.

