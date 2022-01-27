GLOBAL GREENLIGHTS NEW ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES ROBYN HOOD CREATED BY ACCLAIMED FILMMAKER DIRECTOR X

The One-Hour Action Drama is Set to Premiere on Global in 2023, with Casting Underway

Series Executive Produced by Boat Rocker Studios, Eleventh Hour Films and Luti Media, with Director X and Chris Roberts

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced it has greenlit a new original scripted series Robyn Hood (8x60). Created by prolific Canadian music director and renowned TV director and filmmaker Director X, and written by award-winning screenwriter Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), the new near-fi action drama is a contemporary re-imagining of Robin Hood. The eight-episode scripted series, produced by Boat Rocker, is slated to begin production this summer in the Toronto and Hamilton area and will premiere on Global in the 2023 broadcast year. Additional information including casting and start of production for Robyn Hood will be announced at a later date.

In this modern take on the Robin Hood legend, Robyn is a fearless young woman who is not just another superhero, with abilities normal people don't have. She is a Gen Zer driven by the injustices of today who embraces the heroic, hopeful and playful elements of the world's most recognizable folk hero. She learns to fight for what's right, to care for and lead her followers. And like all Robin Hoods since the first ballad, Robyn holds those in power to account by using their greed against them to help her community.

"We were immediately drawn to this modern, edgy interpretation of a classic legend that feels relevant to today and unlike any series we've launched on Global," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "With the creative vision of Director X and the innovative team at Boat Rocker, we can't wait to see them bring this striking new drama to life."

"We're delighted to partner with Corus and the incomparable Director X, and to once again be working with Chris Roberts, to re-imagine a story for the ages," said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "Robyn Hood is truly a bold and original take on a legendary tale, and we can't wait for viewers to experience what we have in store."

Director X said: "This is the perfect time to modernize Robin Hood. We are currently living in the gilded age 2.0, where billionaires have way too much and the poor have far too little. We need someone to fight for justice! In the city of New Nottingham at the corner of Sherwood and Forest lives Robyn Hood and her friends. They have a plan... to rob from the rich and give to the poor. Woooo!!!! Feels good just to read it don't it!?! Let's gooooo!"

Robyn Hood follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood, is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. She lives in Sherwood Towers, a cluster of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham, a near-fi city where the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving an ever-widening gap between the rich and everyone else.

When Robyn finds herself fighting for her home and her family against local property developer John Prince and The Sheriff of New Nottingham, Robyn and her band The Hood decide to fight back, righting the wrongs of the corrupt elite to give back to the people who are living under their regime.

Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon), Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), Kerry Appleyard (Orphan Black, X-Company) for Boat Rocker Studios, Jill Green (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) for Eleventh Hour Films, and Luti Fagbenle (Maxxx) for Luti Media, with Boat Rocker Rights handling distribution. For Corus, Kathleen Meek is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network

