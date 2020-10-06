Global Art Contest Encourages Kids to Make the World a Better Place

Cue Toyota's Dream Car Art Contest , which over the past few years, has become so much more than a colourful visual arts talent competition. It has instead become a global platform for the world's most imaginative kids to bring forward their world changing ideas. And, not surprisingly, kids and youth from Canada have led the way – their innovations have been recognized at the global level.

This year, children aged 15 and under are being asked to put on their thinking caps and design their "dream car". Pencils, crayons and paint brushes should be guided by your imagination to create images of dream cars of the future.

Children are also being encouraged to explain the innovative ideas they've incorporated in their artwork. Does it help save animals or the oceans? Does it help the environment? Does it make people happy? They'll need to tell the judges what they've drawn – and what it does.

This year's contest launched on October 5, 2020 and entries can be submitted until January 8, 2021. Artwork submissions can be created using any type of traditional medium – such as paint, markers and crayons. (Sorry: no digital artwork is allowed).

Three finalists will be chosen from each of the three age categories: 'Under eight', 'eight to 11', and '12 to 15'. The nine finalists will win a $250 KiwiCo gift card. Most importantly, finalists from Canada will be entered in the global contest hosted by Toyota Motor Corporation for a chance to win one of five prizes valued at $15,000 USD.

For more information about contest terms and conditions, including how to submit contest entries as well as examples of winning entries from previous years, visit www.toyota.ca/dreamcarartcontest.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over five million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

To unsubscribe or update your profile, please send an email to [email protected].

Toyota Canada Inc. | 1 Toyota Place | Toronto, ON | M1H 1H9 | Canada

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: For more details, including a full list of media contacts, digital images and product details please visit media.toyota.ca

Related Links

http://www.toyota.ca

