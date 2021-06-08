Global Announces Star-Studded 2021/22 Primetime Lineup Filled With the Most In-Demand New Pick-Ups and Returning Hit Blockbusters

"After an unprecedented year, Global is back in full force this fall with a jam-packed schedule of prestigious dramas, powerhouse franchises, and laugh-out-loud comedies," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Alongside our studio partners, we are thrilled to bring Canadian audiences network television's most entertaining lineup of new series, returning hits, and biggest stars."

NEW FALL PRIMETIME SERIES

Global's non-stop lineup of in-demand acquisitions features some of entertainment's most notable names, a brand new Canadian original drama and the expansion of the world's biggest blockbuster franchises. Global's first new pick-up joining the fall lineup is the highly buzzed about CSI: Vegas. The sequel to the international hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation begins a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all started. William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham return to reprise their roles as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively, and will usher in a new team of investigators. Then, one of the world's most successful television franchises NCIS heads to the seductive shores of the Aloha State in the highly-anticipated NCIS: Hawai'i starring Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the long-running franchise. Next up, from Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf comes FBI: International. Set in exotic locations across Europe, this new addition to the hugely successful FBI franchise adds worldly intrigue as it follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team.



In addition, the much-anticipated new Global Original scripted series Family Law debuts on the network's fall primetime lineup. Shot and set in Vancouver, the 10-episode, one-hour drama stars a talented all-Canadian cast including Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu and Genelle Williams. Plus, a special casting announcement revealing Lauren Holly as 'Joanne', the spicy, sassy and original Mrs. Harry Svensson. Family Law follows a dysfunctional family who reluctantly work together at their father's law firm to help other equally dysfunctional families.

Also joining Global this fall, Ghosts is a new single-camera comedy based on the breakthrough British comedy of the same name. A hauntingly funny, supernatural comedy from New Girl's Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

These new series join Global's award-winning, crowd-pleasing returning hits like 9-1-1, New Amsterdam, Survivor, S.W.A.T, SEAL Team, The Equalizer, the NCIS and FBI franchises, and more.

GLOBAL'S FALL PRIMETIME OFFERING DAY-BY-DAY

MONDAYS

Global kicks off the week with returning comedy favourite The Neighborhood and this spring's #1 drama 9-1-1, followed by NCIS, now entering its 19th season. The evening concludes with the latest installment of one of the world's most successful franchises, NCIS: Hawai'i.

TUESDAYS

The power of the franchise holds strong as the network claims Tuesday nights as FBI night on Global! Kicking off with Top 20 hits FBI: Most Wanted followed by FBI and then the highly-anticipated new addition, FBI: International. This action-packed evening of drama from top to tail ends with the return of fan favourite New Amsterdam.

WEDNESDAYS

It's time to grab your torches and head back to camp with TV's #1 show Survivor* back for an epic 41st season, followed by a new season of fan-favourite reality series Tough As Nails. Then, Global is proud to be home to the new chapter of one of the biggest drama series of the century CSI: Crime Scene Investigation with its brand new sequel back in the city where it all began, CSI: Vegas.

THURSDAYS

Global's new Canadian original legal drama Family Law headlines Thursday's primetime lineup. Comedy follows with new series Ghosts based on the breakthrough British comedy of the same name, followed by returning Chuck Lorre comedy United States of Al. The night wraps up with a new season of hit series Bull.

FRIDAYS

Always a trusted night of entertainment for the network, Friday nights are all about crime featuring hit drama S.W.A.T., crime thriller The Blacklist, and Global original true crime series Crime Beat.

SATURDAYS

The ever-intriguing 48 Hours lights up Saturday and ends with Emmy® Award-winning, and Canada's #1 late-night show for young adults, Saturday Night Live, returning for an astounding 47th season.

SUNDAYS

Global finishes the week with four hours of straight simulcast beginning with Emmy® Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes, #1 new broadcast drama of the season The Equalizer, joining new seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL Team.

COMING SOON: NEW MIDSEASON SERIES ACQUISITIONS

Heading into 2022, Global's debuts many more freshly acquired series including:

Good Sam starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Isaacs) also happens to be her father.

starring and in a drama about a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Isaacs) also happens to be her father. Smallwood , based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood's life, stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

, based on professional bowler life, stars as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Come Dance With Me , where exceptionally talented young dancers from across the U.S. invite one inspirational, untrained family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. The series is executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL COOL J and Chris O'Donnell and hosted by Philip Lawrence with judges Jenna Dewan , Tricia Miranda and Dexter Mayfield .

, where exceptionally talented young dancers from across the U.S. invite one inspirational, untrained family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. The series is executive produced by stars and and hosted by with judges , and . Women of the Movement tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett Till is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South.

tells the story of who risks her life to find justice after her son is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Abbott Elementary is a heartwarming workplace comedy, starring Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Chris Perfetti , Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph as a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

RETURNING DAYTIME, LATE NIGHT AND NEWS SERIES

In addition to Global's star-studded new and returning primetime series, Global welcomes back an impressive roster of perennial hits from day to night this fall.

DAYTIME AND LATE NIGHT

Keeping viewers entertained all day long, Global offers engaging and entertaining content throughout the day with returning daytime talk show series The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, Tamron Hall and Rachael Ray. Much to soap opera lovers' delight, Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless also return, while Global's late-night offering finishes the day with a new season of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Committed to providing Canadians with accurate, balanced, timely, and comprehensive news coverage, Global News continues into 2021/22 with flagship newscast Global National, and local daily newscasts across the country. On weekends, Global News goes in-depth on the biggest issues of our time, with newsmagazine The New Reality on Saturdays, and political affairs talk show The West Block on Sundays.

For lifestyle and entertainment lovers, The Morning Show, which grew its audience year over year and attracts over 1.3 million Canadians each week**, returns with a new season featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle contributors, and fun informative segments. Hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie, The Morning Show touches on all the trending topics Canadians are talking about.



Then, the #1 Canadian entertainment news program among women aged 25-54, ET Canada returns for a 17th season. Always delivering the latest in entertainment news, ET Canada is hosted by Cheryl Hickey, with Roz Weston, Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, Keshia Chanté, Graeme O'Neil and Morgan Hoffman, as they continue to bring viewers exclusive interviews and specials, with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

Production credits:

New series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, FBI: International, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, Good Sam, Smallwood, Come Dance With Me, Women of the Movement, are all distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, JANN) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son), with Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove) serving as executive producer/showrunner, Family Law is executive produced by SEVEN24′s Tom Cox and Jordy Randall, Lark's Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. eOne will handle distribution for the series outside of Canada. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

