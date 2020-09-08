Global Announces Premiere Dates and New Series Pickups for Fall 2020

New Series Include Manhunt: Deadly Games, I Can See Your Voice, One Day at a Time, The FBI: Declassified, The Greatest #AtHome Videos and 48 Hours: Suspicion

Global Original Series Departure Takes Off October 8

The 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards™ Debuts September 16, Followed by the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards September 27

ET Canada's Fall TV Special Delivers a Sneak Peek at TV's New Series September 25

Stream Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Global announced today a fresh new slate of TV series joining the fall primetime schedule including seven newly licensed series, delivering 15.5 hours of simulcast. Along with new daytime show The Drew Barrymore Show (Sept. 14), Global adds a mix of TV genres to its lineup including scripted true crime series Manhunt: Deadly Games (Sept. 21) and critically acclaimed comedy One Day at A Time (Oct. 12). In addition, new reality series hosted and executive-produced by comedian and actor Ken Jeong, I Can See Your Voice (Sept. 23), and The Greatest #AtHome Videos (Sept. 25), hosted by The Neighborhood's Cedric the Entertainer join the schedule, along with documentary series The FBI Declassified (Oct. 13), and 48 Hours: Suspicion (Sept. 9), a special edition of 48 Hours. Global also picked up country music special, the 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards™ (Sept. 16).

These new acquisitions join previously announced fall series and specials including the Canadian premiere of Global Original event series Departure (Oct. 8), new A.I. thriller neXt (Oct. 6), the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards (Sept. 27), and news series 60 Minutes (Sept. 20) and 48 Hours (Sept.26).

Additional premiere dates for upcoming scripted dramas and other series to be announced at a later date.

"Global is excited to deliver a strong fall lineup, jam-packed with new and original content for viewers," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Despite all the concern about production shutdowns, Global is well-positioned to deliver and maintain big audiences throughout the season as we head into the next round of premieres of our big, scripted programs later this fall."

Continue reading below for more about Global's fall 2020 primetime schedule. For a full list of Global's fall premiere dates with program descriptions, click here.

SCRIPTED DRAMAS

This fall Global adds three new scripted dramas to its schedule. In September, the broadcast debut of scripted true crime series Manhunt: Deadly Games begins Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, while in October previously announced sci-fi thriller neXt starring John Slattery (Mad Men) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and then the Canadian debut of Global Original event series Departure takes off Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

COMEDY

Moving on to comedy, Global welcomes familiar face Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), as he hosts The Greatest #AtHome Videos. Premiering Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, this series highlights the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing. Then in October, critically acclaimed comedy One Day at a Time debuts on network television with all episodes from its fourth season beginning with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The award-winning series inspired by Emmy® winner Norman Lear's 1975 show of the same name, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

REALITY AND COMPETITION SERIES

Home to some of the most-watched reality TV, all-new unscripted series I Can See Your Voice, hosted and executive-produced by actor-comedian Ken Jeong, joins Global's fall lineup Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, two-time Emmy® Award winner Undercover Boss returns to Global in October beginning Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Rounding out Global's reality lineup, juggernaut hit Big Brother All-Stars continues into October, crowning the winner on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

SPECIALS & ENTERTAINMENT

Global is the destination for country music lovers this fall with two country music specials. Saddle up on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards™ hosted by country superstar Keith Urban. Then on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, celebrate the best of Canadian country music with the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, a multi-city production filmed in Toronto and Nashville and featuring performances, collaborations, and some heartfelt surprise moments.

Beginning its 16th season Monday, Sept. 14, ET Canada continues to deliver the latest in entertainment news with Host Cheryl Hickey, Senior Entertainment Reporter Roz Weston, Entertainment Reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante, Correspondent Keshia Chanté, and Digital Reporters Graeme O'Neil and Morgan Hoffman. Plus, ET Canada's Fall TV Special airing Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 pm ET/7 p.m. PT, offers viewers an exclusive look into Global's new schedule.

FACTUAL AND TRUE CRIME

Global's news and true crime content kicks off with a special edition of 48 Hours: Suspicion airing Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with 48 Hours joining the Saturday night lineup beginning Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Also, Emmy® Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes begins its 53rd season on Global premiering at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Sept. 20. Global's true crime series Crime Beat begins Saturday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, along with Global News' The New Reality premiering Saturday, October 24. And then new six-part series narrated by Alana De La Garza, from Global drama FBI, The FBI Declassified premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Global's new fall shows and award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, and STACKTV.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

