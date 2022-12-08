GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NEW PROVOCATIVE CRIME DRAMA ACCUSED JOINING ITS WINTER 2023 LINEUP, ALONG WITH RETURN DATES FOR FALL'S TOP-RATED SHOWS

From the Emmy® Award-Winning Producers of Homeland and 24, New Crime Anthology Series Accused Premieres Sunday, January 22, then Moves to its Regular Time Period Wednesday, January 25



Modern Drama Fantasy Island and Thriller series The Blacklist Return with New Seasons Monday, January 2 and Sunday, February 26 Respectively



The "NCISverse" Unites NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES for the First Time Ever in an Action-Packed Three-Hour Crossover Event, Monday, January 2



Season 4 of Phil Keoghan-Hosted Competition Series Tough As Nails Premieres Wednesday, January 4



Fall's #1 New Series So Help Me Todd Is Back Thursday, January 5 Alongside Fire Country Friday, January 6



The Series Finale of Medical Drama New Amsterdam Airs Tuesday, January 17, along with New Episodes of Award-Winning Abbott Elementary and Top 20 Hits Ghosts, CSI: Vegas and the FBI Franchise



Stream Global Anytime Live and On Demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App



Download photography and full series descriptions of Global's new winter series

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release socially: bit.ly/3W2tkq8

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced its winter 2023 programming lineup, loaded with TV's top performing returning hits and one of the season's most highly-anticipated new scripted series, Accused. Created by Emmy® Award-winning producer Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24), the 15-episode crime anthology thriller debuts Sunday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, then moves to its regular time period beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From Sony Pictures Television, Accused features intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment and stars a full lineup of Oscar® and Emmy®-winning talent including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis.

In addition, new seasons of Global fan-favourites return this winter including Season 2 of modern drama series Fantasy Island premiering Monday, January 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, then moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. ET beginning January 9. Also, The Blacklist returns for a landmark 10th season on Sunday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, hosted by Phil Keoghan, unscripted competition reality series Tough As Nails returns for a fourth cut-throat season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, returning to its regular timeslot on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"Hot off the heels of an incredible fall season where Global had 10 shows in the Top 20, this winter's offering promises to provide Canadians with even more premium, captivating content that viewers have come to expect from Global," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "We are excited to be home to the new crime anthology series Accused this winter, and to see the return of this fall's newest hits So Help Me Todd and Fire Country, now with full season orders."

To complete primetime's most entertaining schedule, new episodes from Global's fall lineup also return this winter. The NCIS franchise kicks off the New Year with the first-ever three-hour "NCISverse" crossover event on Monday, January 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with NCIS: Los Angeles returning to its regular timeslot Sunday, Jan. 8 at 10p.m. ET/PT, NCIS on Monday, January 9 at 9pm ET/PT and NCIS: Hawai'i to follow at 10pm ET/PT.

Then, FBI Tuesdays return January 3 with FBI: Most Wanted at 7 p.m. ET/PT (new regular timeslot of 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Tuesday, January 10), FBI at 8 p.m. ET/PT and FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers also bid farewell to New Amsterdam as the show's fifth and final season's winter return airs on Tuesday, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and back-to-back episodes of the penultimate and series finale airing on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

Wednesday night laughs are back with the Emmy® award-winning workplace comedy Abbott Elementary starting January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (regular timeslot Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting January 11), followed by sibling-based comedy Home Economics at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT (regular timeslot Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT starting January 11).

Global's Thursday night lineup returns January 5 welcoming back TV's #1 comedy Ghosts (8:30 p.m. ET/PT), #1 new series So Help Me Todd (9 p.m. ET/PT) and Top 10 performer CSI: Vegas (10 p.m. ET/PT).

Capping off the weekday primetime lineup is Friday night's #1 show, the Shemar Moore-led action drama S.W.A.T. returning Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Stay tuned for additional announcements for more returning seasons including the highly-anticipated return of homegrown hit Big Brother Canada, TV's #1 reality show Survivor and Top 10 series 9-1-1.

Stream new winter shows and Global's collection of award-winning hit series anytime on GlobalTV.com, the Global TV App and STACKTV.

AT A GLANCE: SNAPSHOT OF GLOBAL'S 2023 WINTER LINEUP – NEW PREMIERES AND SERIES RETURN DATES

***All times are ET and subject to change. New series listed in bold***

Sunday, January 1

10 p.m. – 60 Minutes – Season 55 returns (one-time-only timeslot)



Monday, January 2

7 p.m. – Fantasy Island – Season 2 premiere (one-time-only timeslot)

8 p.m. – NCIS (Franchise premieres with three-hour crossover event)



Tuesday, January 3

7 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted – Season 4 return

8 p.m. – FBI – Season 5 return

9 p.m. – FBI: International – Season 2 return

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam – Season 5 return



Wednesday, January 4

8 p.m. – Abbott Elementary – Season 2 return (one-time-only timeslot)

8:30 p.m. – Home Economics – Season 3 return

9 p.m. – Tough As Nails – Season 4 premiere (one-time-only timeslot)



Thursday, January 5

8:30 p.m. – Ghosts – Season 2 return

9 p.m. – So Help Me Todd – Season 1 return

10 p.m. – CSI: Vegas – Season 2 return

Friday, January 6

8 p.m. – S.W.A.T. – Season 6 return

9 p.m. – Fire Country – Season 1 return

10 p.m. – Crime Beat – Season 4 return



Sunday, January 8

7 p.m. – 60 Minutes – regular timeslot

10 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles – regular timeslot



Monday, January 9

8 p.m. – Fantasy Island – regular timeslot

9 p.m. – NCIS – regular timeslot

10 p.m. – NCIS: Hawai'i – regular timeslot



Tuesday, January 10

10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted – regular timeslot



Wednesday, January 11

9 p.m. – Abbott Elementary – regular timeslot

9:30 p.m. – Home Economics – regular timeslot

10 p.m. – Tough As Nails – regular timeslot



Tuesday, January 17

9 p.m. – New Amsterdam – penultimate episode

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam – series final



Thursday, January 19

8 p.m. – The Neighborhood – Season 5 return



Sunday, January 22

9 p.m. – Accused – Season 1 Premiere (one-time-only timeslot)



Tuesday, January 24

10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted – regular timeslot



Wednesday, January 25

8 p.m. – Accused – regular timeslot



Saturday, February 4

7 p.m. – The New Reality



Sunday, February 26

9 p.m. – The Blacklist – Season 10 premiere

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

*Sources: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Fall'22 STD (Sep 12 – Nov 27/22), confirmed up to Nov 20/22, 3+airings, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG National networks



SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/globaltv/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]