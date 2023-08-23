GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FALL 2023 PREMIERES FEATURING A SUPERSIZED REALITY TV SLATE AND HOTLY ANTICIPATED NEW CANADIAN ORIGINAL DRAMA

1 Reality Show Survivor* Returns Wednesday, September 27 with

90-Minute Episodes for Season 45

Much Buzzed About New Global Original Robyn Hood Launches Wednesday, September 27

New Reality Competition Series Buddy Games Kicks Off Thursday, September 14 and Season 3 of I Can See Your Voice Premieres Tuesday, September 19

New Game Shows Lotería Loca and Raid the Cage, Both Based on Popular International Formats, Debut Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 13 Respectively

Worldwide Streaming Phenomenon Yellowstone Comes To Conventional TV Starting Sunday, September 17

ET Canada Is Back for Season 19 Beginning Monday, September 11

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: bit.ly/3P5PuHb

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced premiere dates for its fall 2023 schedule, which brings the most exciting new and returning reality programming to the forefront alongside the most talked about new Canadian scripted drama. First, it wouldn't be fall without a new season of Canada's #1 reality show Survivor back for Season 45 and featuring supersized 90-minute episodes each week starting Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Also on Wednesday nights, the contemporary re-imagining of the Robin Hood legend, produced by Boat Rocker and from acclaimed creator Director X, Robyn Hood, debuts after much anticipation Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then, Global's unscripted slate of programming ups the ante this fall with new series premieres including Buddy Games from Josh Duhamel (Thursday, September 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Lotería Loca hosted by Jaime Camil (Monday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) and Raid the Cage (Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT).

Global Logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Corus Logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Joining these new and returning series, I Can See Your Voice is back for Season 3 and is once again hosted by Ken Jeong (Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT). Then, new to Global this fall, U.S. television's #1 entertainment show** Yellowstone from renowned creator Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner makes its conventional TV premiere Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Other fan favourites and perennial hits returning this fall on Global include: 48 Hours (Saturday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), 60 Minutes (Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET), SEAL Team (Thursday November 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT), The Wall (Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), plus much more.

"This fall, Global's schedule promises to deliver audiences fresh premium content filled with the most exhilarating reality competitions and exciting edge-of-your seat scripted series," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Whether it's with your crew of castaways for Survivor, your best friends for Buddy Games, or your merry band for Robyn Hood, Global's lineup brings everyone together for unforgettable primetime entertainment each night of the week."

FALL 2023 NEW PRIMETIME SERIES

Continue reading below for more about Global's fall 2023 primetime lineup. For a full list of Global's premiere dates click here.

SCRIPTED

First announced in June 2022, the wait is finally over for the new Global original Robyn Hood from acclaimed Canadian music video director and filmmaker Director X. The eight-episode, one-hour series stars an up-and-coming cast featuring Jessye Romeo, Nykeem Provo, Idrissa Sanogo Bamba, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Jonathan Langdon, Sydney Kuhne, Ian Matthews, Kira Guloien, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, and Lisa Michelle Cornelius.

Robyn Hood follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood, is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. She lives in Sherwood Towers, a community of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham, where the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving an ever-widening gap between the rich and everyone else. When Robyn finds herself fighting for her home and her family against local property developer John Prince and The Sheriff of New Nottingham, Robyn and her band The Hood decide to fight back, righting the wrongs of the corrupt elite to give back to the people.

The series is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

Then, new to Global this fall, Yellowstone will have its broadcast premiere starting from the beginning of Season One, starring Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America's first national park.

UNSCRIPTED

The hilarious new competition series Buddy Games, created and hosted by Josh Duhamel joins Global's lineup this fall. Buddy Games is a reality competition inspired by executive producer Josh Duhamel's real-life annual tradition with his lifelong friends. For the past 20 years, one weekend a summer, Duhamel reunites with his childhood friends to compete in a variety of competition-style games. Based on Duhamel's own experience, Buddy Games will bring together best friends from different backgrounds and offer them the same opportunity to live together, compete in wild challenges and prove their bonds run deep.

Also new to Global, the high-octane Lotería Loca hosted by Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) sees two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the "Loca Cards" creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most "Loterías" on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.

Lotería Loca was created by Jeff Apploff, Aaron Solomon and Alejandro Trevino. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Jaime Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault and Aaron Solomon are executive producers. Alejandro Trevino serves as co-executive producer. Apploff will also serve as showrunner.

Rounding out Global's fresh new slate of unscripted programming, Raid the Cage is an action-packed game show where two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from luxury items to electronics. After three rounds, the team who banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round for even bigger prizes including a car.

Raid the Cage is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Game Show division. Jack Martin serves as Executive Producer. Raid the Cage is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television.

FALL 2023 CANADIAN ORIGINAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

Global News' fall programming kicks off with The Morning Show, airing weekdays at 9 a.m. ET and hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie from the lakefront studio at Corus Quay in Toronto. On weekday evenings, the multi-award winning Global National airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET and is hosted by Dawna Friesen and Farah Nasser. This go-to early evening newscast provides a distinctive voice and approach to today's top stories.

Weekends bring The New Reality, airing Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, led by a team of award-winning journalists focusing on discussing Canadian current affairs. Then, the brand-new Crime Beat: Most Wanted, hosted by Global News anchor Tracy Tong, premieres Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT and tracks Canada's most wanted criminals and the detectives dedicated to bringing them to justice. This spinoff follows Season 5 of true crime series Crime Beat, returning Friday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, as Antony Robart takes viewers deep into some of Canada's most infamous criminal cases. Lastly, The West Block returns Sundays at 11 a.m. ET this fall and is hosted by Mercedes Stephenson who brings Canadians' concerns to Ottawa by deconstructing key political issues.

When it comes to entertainment news, ET Canada returns for its monumental 19th season, delivering Canadian audiences the biggest names with groundbreaking specials and exclusive interviews each and every week. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel along with Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman, Brittnee Blair, Jedson Tavernier, and Los Angeles correspondent Keshia Chante, the Canadian Screen Award-winning series is the country's go-to source for entertainment news.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Spring'23 (1/2/2023 to 5/28/2023), 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG national networks, excludes NFL/NHL Playoffs

**Source: Variety, May29, 2023, Most-Watched TV Series of 2022-23//Nielsen. 09-19-2022 – 05-14-2023. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime (after 7 p.m.), Original telecasts only, three episodes or more. Excludes: Spanish-language programming, children's networks, specials and movies

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

X (formerly Twitter):

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@globaltv

TikTok:

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]