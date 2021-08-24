Global Announces Fall 2021-22 Primetime Premieres Delivering TV's Most Anticipated Lineup of New Series and Established Hits

"Global is the TV destination this fall, jam-packed with new series and longstanding hits loaded with the biggest stars and powerhouse franchises," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With one of our strongest fall lineups to date, Global is positioned to deliver audiences the most entertaining offering of hit shows this fall season."

Continue reading below for more about Global's fall 2021 primetime lineup. For a full list of Global's fall primetime premiere dates and new series descriptions click here.

SCRIPTED DRAMAS

As previously announced, this fall Global adds four new scripted dramas to its schedule. First up, the much-anticipated new Global Original series Family Law starring Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu and Genelle Williams, a 10-episode, one hour legal drama premiering Friday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will get a special preview of the premiere episode on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf brings viewers a three-hour FBI franchise event capping off the night with the series premiere of FBI: International at 10 p.m. ET/PT (moves to 9 p.m. ET/PT Sept. 28). Then, in a two-night premiere event, NCIS: Hawai'i starring Vanessa Lachey, as the first female lead in the long-running franchise, premieres Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with episode two airing Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the show's regular timeslot as part of Global's Monday night lineup. Lastly, the sequel to the international hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation begins a brand-new chapter with CSI: Vegas premiering Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



Global's returning scripted dramas premiering this fall include: this past spring's #1 drama 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett (Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET); the landmark 19th season of NCIS (Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET); fan favourite New Amsterdam (Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT then moves to 10 p.m. ET/PT Sept. 28); top 20 hits FBI (Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) and FBI: Most Wanted (Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT then moves to 7 p.m. ET/PT Sept. 28); S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore (Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT); hit series Bull (Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT); the #1 new broadcast drama last spring The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah (Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT); NCIS: Los Angeles starring Chris O'Donnell and LL COOL J (Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT); SEAL Team starring David Boreanaz (Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT); and The Blacklist on a new day and time (Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

COMEDY

For Global's comedy slate, the network welcomes the previously announced Ghosts, a new single-camera comedy based on the breakthrough British comedy of the same name, premiering Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the sophomore season of Chuck Lorre comedy United States of Al also on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Also, The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer returns on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION REALITY SERIES

Castaways rejoice! It's once again time to don your buffs and head back to tribal council with the return of Survivor, back for an epic 41st season premiering with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then, a new season of fan-favourite reality series Tough As Nails premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Beginning its 17th season Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, ET Canada returns this fall to deliver the latest in entertainment news and bring viewers exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. Plus, ET Canada's Fall TV Preview airs Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and offers viewers an exclusive look into some of the most highly anticipated new shows premiering this fall. Then, premiering on Saturday, Sept. 18, ET Canada is expanding with the newly greenlit hour-long weekend edition of the show, ET Canada Weekend. Hosted by Sangita Patel, ET Canada Weekend will air Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. ET/ PT on Global.

FACTUAL AND TRUE CRIME

Global's news and true crime content kicks off with Emmy® Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes beginning its 54th season Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (regular timeslot is 7:00 p.m. ET/PT following the premiere) with a poignant hour from Scott Pelley commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York Fire Department's top officers relive their personal experiences at Ground Zero when they lost 343 of New York's Bravest. Then, a new season of 48 Hours premieres Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Lastly, Global's Canadian true crime series Crime Beat begins a new season Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, the Global TV App and live & on-demand with STACKTV.



Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and atwatch.globaltv.com.



Production credits:

New series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, FBI: International, CSI: Vegas and Ghosts are all distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, JANN) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son), with Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove) serving as executive producer/showrunner, Family Law is executive produced by SEVEN24′s Tom Cox and Jordy Randall, Lark's Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. eOne will handle distribution for the series outside of Canada. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.



Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'21 (Jan 4 – May 30/21), confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks, ranker excludes NFL/NHL Playoffs

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/globaltv/



LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

