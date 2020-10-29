Global Announces Additional November Premiere Dates

Sophomore Season of Comedy The Unicorn Debuts November 12

The Blacklist Returns to Global November 13 and Legal Drama Bull Premieres November 16



Hit Franchise FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are Back Beginning November 17



Global Acquires The 2020 SNL Election Special Airing November 2



TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Global announced today new November premieres joining the Fall 2020 primetime lineup. Following last week's announcement that Global Original, and 2020 Golden Screen Award winner, Private Eyes is set to debut Season 4 Monday, November 2, the network adds even more fan-favourites to its strong lineup of series, which currently boasts 5 of the Top 10 programs, including I Can See Your Voice – the #1 new show this Fall.



Primed with even more fresh content this fall, Global's newly added TV series include some of the network's most-watched dramas including Top 20 legal drama Bull*, returning Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, while Dick Wolf's Top 20 (2+) franchise hits FBI and FBI: Most Wanted** premiere Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively. Also, Global welcomes back The Blacklist with the Season 8 premiere Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



For the comedy fans, Global adds Saturday Night Live's The 2020 SNL Election Special airing Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and last year's new comedic darling, The Unicorn, returns to steal hearts beginning Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.



These shows join previously announced November premieres including hit original series Private Eyes (Nov. 2), Global's blockbuster dramas NCIS (Nov. 17), NCIS: Los Angeles (Nov. 8), NCIS: New Orleans (Nov. 8), and comedy favourite The Neighborhood (Nov 19).



For a full list of Global's November premiere dates with program descriptions, click here. Global will continue to rollout additional premieres in the coming weeks.

AT A GLANCE: SNAPSHOT OF GLOBAL'S NEW NOVEMBER FALL LINEUP – PREMIERES AND FINALES

All times are ET and subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. – Private Eyes – Season 4 premiere

10 p.m. – The 2020 SNL Election Special

Friday, Nov. 6

8 p.m. – Greatest #AtHome Videos – Season 1 finale



Sunday, Nov. 8

8:30 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 12 premiere

9:30 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans – Season 7 premiere

Tuesday, Nov. 10

10 p.m. – The FBI Declassified – Season 1 finale



Thursday, Nov. 12

9:30 p.m. – The Unicorn – Season 2 premiere

10 p.m. – Departure – Season 1 finale

Friday, Nov. 13

8 p.m. – The Blacklist – Season 8 premiere

9 p.m. – Undercover Boss – Season 10 finale

Monday, Nov. 16

10 p.m. – Bull – Season 5 premiere

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8 p.m. – NCIS – Season 18 premiere

9 pm – FBI – Season 3 premiere

10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted – Season 2 premiere

Thursday, Nov. 19

9 p.m. – The Neighborhood – Season 3 premiere



Global's new fall shows and award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, and STACKTV.



Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

