GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 2024/25 BROADCAST SEASON LINEUP OVERFLOWING WITH THE MOST BUZZWORTHY ACQUISITIONS AND TV's #1 RETURNING HIT SHOWS

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today Global unveiled its 2024/25 broadcast season slate featuring the most buzzworthy and talked about new series as well as the return of television's biggest proven blockbuster hits. Delivering a solid 18.5 hours of simulcast programming in primetime this fall, Global's strong 2024/25 roster offers a fully loaded schedule of fresh, star-studded premium content across the network and streaming on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

New this fall on Global is a smart, modern take on the iconic procedural drama Matlock, starring Oscar®-winner and screen legend Kathy Bates in the titular role as "Matty," Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian and recurring star Beau Bridges who plays Senior. Joining Global's proven roster of hit procedurals is the latest installment in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Origins, which takes viewers back to Agent Gibbs' early days starring Austin Stowell and narrated by Mark Harmon. Next up is Canadian-produced Murder in a Small Town, a psychological crime drama based on the internationally-acclaimed Karl Alberg book series by novelist L. R. Wright, and shot in beautiful British Columbia. Then, the perfect addition to Global's hit comedy lineup is the hysterical new series Poppa's House starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Global's fall schedule is also bolstered by television's #1 reality show Survivor*, back for its 47th season and promises more unexpected surprises with action-packed 90-minute episodes each week. Then, the #1 show and #1 drama 9-1-1* returns for more heart-pounding and exhilarating thrills. Also returning this fall for its sophomore season is Elsbeth, one of this spring's most critically acclaimed new series and Top 20 hit*. Global's fall schedule wouldn't be complete without blockbuster franchises FBI and NCIS back for more edge of your seat excitement and television's most laugh-out-loud comedies including The Neighborhood, Top 20-ranked Ghosts and Abbott Elementary*.

More exciting acquisitions join the Global schedule mid-season, including Watson, a modern version of the beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes and starring Morris Chestnut in the eponymous role. Next comes one of the most talked about new dramas Doc, which is based on the global hit Italian series, starring Canadian actress Molly Parker as a driven, brilliant doctor who suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her life and Scott Wolf recurs as attending physician, Dr. Richard Miller. Then, Hollywood Squares will have contestants taking "centre square" with Drew Barrymore who will anchor a board of celebrities in the classic game of tic-tac-toe. Beloved Global Original Family Law also returns for its 3rd season with more laughs, tears, and unforgettable legal cases as Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite) and the Svensson family's story continues to unfold.

"This spring, Global experienced a reawakening and emerged with an incredibly successful season. Since mid-February, Global rose to #1 in core primetime**, delivering 11 of the Top 20 programs*, more than any other network," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content, Corus Entertainment. "As we look ahead to Global's 2024/25 broadcast season, our lineup is the best we've seen in years, and one that strikes the perfect balance of the familiar with the fresh. Loaded with star power, big franchise brands, and #1 returning hits to launch new buzzworthy series, Global's TV offering is set to deliver an entertaining schedule that Canadians will not only be talking about, but watching week after week, all year long."

NEW PRIMETIME SERIES FOR FALL 2024

One of the most hotly-anticipated new acquisitions coming to Global on Thursdays this fall is Matlock, starring Oscar® winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavours to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Next comes NCIS: Origins, the latest installment in the blockbuster hit NCIS franchise. Airing Monday nights, NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

The crime-solving doesn't stop on Global with the latest addition to Wednesday nights, Murder in a Small Town, based on L.R. Wright's acclaimed thirteen-book Karl Alberg series and stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. It follows the titular character (played by Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town, filmed in beautiful British Columbia, to escape the stress of big-city police work, but soon discovers that the seemingly idyllic town harbours dark secrets, and he must use his detective skills to solve a series of murders.

Then, big laughs are also on the Global schedule Monday nights with Poppa's House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans stars as legendary radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

RETURNING PRIMETIME SERIES FOR FALL 2024

These new shows join Global's returning hits across all genres with TV's biggest stars, including Canada's #1 reality show Survivor and #1 show 9-1-1. More hit dramas returning this fall include Friday night's #1 series Fire Country and Top 20 hit Elsbeth*. Also, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon and Michael Chiklis join Season 2 of Accused, Shemar Moore-led S.W.A.T. is back for an 8th season, Queen Latifah returns as The Equalizer, plus long standing blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI return. For comedies, laughs continue on Global with the return of Top 20-ranked Ghosts, award-winning Abbott Elementary and The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer*. Global also has an all new season of The Floor hosted by Rob Lowe, plus 60 Minutes and 48 Hours return.

RETURNING DAYTIME, LATE NIGHT AND GLOBAL NEWS SERIES

In addition to Global's new and returning primetime series for the 2024/25 broadcast season, Global also welcomes back perennial hits from daytime to late night with all new seasons, keeping viewers entertained and informed anytime of day.

DAYTIME AND LATE NIGHT

Global is Canada's #1 destination for the best in daytime and late night entertainment, featuring the #1 daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, the #1 soap opera The Young and the Restless and the #1 show for late night laughs, Saturday Night Live, which celebrates it's historic 50th season this year*. Also, the day wouldn't be complete without Global's late night offerings with an all-new season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and late night's latest laugh-out-loud addition premiering earlier this year, After Midnight, hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson.

GLOBAL NEWS

For decades, Global News programs and platforms have been the cornerstone of the Global brand. Reporting on stories that interest and impact Canadians, Global News is committed to delivering audiences award-winning, fact-based, and comprehensive news coverage with courage and accuracy. From international crises, breaking news, to timely local issues, Global News uncovers stories that matter most to individuals and communities from coast to coast to coast, reflecting diversity of thought and opinion. Local Global News stations span across Canada along with multiple Global News 24-hour streaming channels, to provide up-to-the-minute community-based news, weather, and information. Global News is also home to its flagship national program, Global National, led by Canadian Screen Award winner Dawna Friesen Monday to Thursday and Farah Nasser Friday to Sunday and the political affairs talk show The West Block, hosted by Mercedes Stephenson, which airs on Sundays.

This summer, viewers can expect all new episodes on Friday nights of Crime Beat: Most Wanted, the spinoff of the popular true crime series Crime Beat, which will return this fall, airing on Fridays.

Global has the #1 morning news program, Global News Morning, leading into the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle show at 9 a.m., The Morning Show (TMS)***. Every weekday at 9 a.m. ET/10 a.m. AT, TMS, hosted by the dynamic duo of Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur, bring loyal viewers the stories Canadians are talking about mixed with Canada's best lifestyle experts, and A list stars. TMS also features the latest entertainment news first in the morning with Global Entertainment's Morgan Hoffman.

For a full list of series with broadcast days and times, please click here.

NEW PRIMETIME SERIES FOR MID-SEASON

Global's mid-season lineup kicks off with Watson. Taking place a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Then, Doc follows the hard-charging Chief of Internal Medicine Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker). After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she's treated, colleagues she's crossed, the man she loves, or the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. Scott Wolf is featured in a recurring role as Dr. Richard Miller. An attending physician, Richard is uptight, ambitious, and afraid to admit mistakes.

Next up is the return of the iconic game show Hollywood Squares, which features two contestants playing tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The "board" for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Award-winning actress and daytime's #1 talk show host Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed "centre square" answering questions for the contestants.

These new shows will air alongside Global's returning mid-season hits including Family Law, NCIS: Sydney, Raid the Cage, and more to come.

MEDIA NOTE: Complete descriptions for all of Global's new series for the 2024/25 broadcast season are available here.

A full list of premiere dates and times from Global's fall lineup will be announced in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

