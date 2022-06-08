GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 2022/23 PRIMETIME LINEUP PACKED WITH THE MOST HOTLY ANTICIPATED NEW SERIES AND HIGHEST RATED RETURNING HITS

In addition, Corus' conventional network offers audiences even more viewing options when looking to stream its ever-growing slate of blockbuster content and newest shows across every genre, anytime they want on STACKTV and the Global TV App . New this year, Corus is expanding the current in-season stacking rights to some of Global's biggest series, offering more seasons for viewers to binge.

"As last fall's most-watched Canadian network in core primetime, Global is back to win primetime once again with Canada's most impressive roster of premium content on conventional network television," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With returning proven hits like Survivor, CSI: Vegas, and Ghosts anchoring Global's schedule, combined with fresh, sought-after new series pick-ups including So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, and Monarch, audiences will find the most entertaining lineup all available on Global and across our streaming services."

NEW FALL PRIMETIME SERIES

Global's first new pick-up joining the fall lineup is the much talked about light-hearted drama So Help Me Todd, which stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden), who hires her talented, but scruffy and aimless, son Todd (Astin) as her law firm's in-house investigator.

Then, in Fire Country, former SEAL Team star Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

Next up, Monarch is a sweeping, multi-generational music drama about America's first family of country music starring Academy Award winner Sarandon, multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, as they stop at nothing to protect their family's legacy.

In addition, love is in the air on Global this fall with the new reality romance adventure The Real Love Boat, inspired by the classic hit scripted series The Love Boat, which brings singles together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry as they navigate the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

Also moving to Global's comedy lineup this fall, entering its third season, Home Economics stars Topher Grace and takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

MEDIA NOTE: Complete descriptions of Global's new fall series are available here.

These shows join new seasons of Global's returning hits like Survivor, CSI: Vegas, 9-1-1, The Equalizer, the NCIS and FBI franchises, Ghosts, Abbott Elementary, the farewell season of New Amsterdam, plus much more.

GLOBAL'S FALL PRIMETIME OFFERING DAY-BY-DAY

For a full list of series with broadcast times, please click here.

MONDAYS

The week kicks off with the return of Global's winning, action-packed lineup starting with last fall's #1 drama 9-1-1**, followed by NCIS, now entering its landmark 20th season, and then the newest in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i, is back for its sophomore season.

TUESDAYS

FBI night returns to Global this fall, kicking off with FBI: Most Wanted followed by Top 20 hits FBI and then the sophomore season of FBI: International**. Then, it's the fifth and final season of the groundbreaking series New Amsterdam, which promises to be a truly celebratory event as viewers bid farewell to this inspiring hospital drama.

WEDNESDAYS

Canada's #1 show Survivor** is back for an adventurous 43rd season, which promises to be filled with more twists and turns than ever before. A full comedy hour follows, starting with the second season of critical darling Abbott Elementary and the hilarious new acquisition Home Economics. Romance caps off the night with new reality show The Real Love Boat – a steamy reimagining of the iconic scripted series.

THURSDAYS

Thursdays on Global this fall feature some of network TV's biggest shows and gets started with laughs from The Neighborhood followed by the return of last fall's #1 new comedy Ghosts**. Then, one of the most talked about new shows – the quick-witted dramedy So Help Me Todd – makes its debut. The night concludes with the return of last fall's most-watched new series CSI: Vegas** on a new day.

FRIDAYS

The work week wraps up on Friday nights and it's all about action kicking off with the night's #1 show last season S.W.A.T.** leading into the new standout action series Fire Country, followed by Global's internationally successful true-crime original Crime Beat – the #2 show in its timeslot last year***.

SATURDAYS

ET Canada Weekend is back for a second season, with host Sangita Patel delivering all the biggest news headlines of the week. Then, 48 Hours lights up Saturdays with more real-life mysteries and intrigue and ends with laughs from Emmy® Award-winning, and Canada's #1 late-night show for young adults, Saturday Night Live, returning for an unprecedented 48th season**.

SUNDAYS

Emmy® Award-winning news magazine 60 Minutes kicks off Sunday nights followed by action-packed The Equalizer, a Top 20 hit among total viewers last season, will be back for a third season on Global** followed by the new country music drama series Monarch. The night finishes with a new season of the hit NCIS: Los Angeles, which was #1 in its timeslot last season**.

RETURNING DAYTIME, LATE NIGHT, SPECIALS AND NEWS SERIES

In addition to Global's new and returning primetime series, Global welcomes back perennial hits from day to night this fall.

DAYTIME, LATE NIGHT AND SPECIALS

Back this fall to keep audiences entertained and informed all day long, daytime talk show series The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, Tamron Hall and Rachael Ray all return to Global. For the avid soap opera lovers, Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless also return, while Global's late-night offering finishes the day with an all-new season of Canada's #1 late night talk show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert**.

Also this fall, the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards presented by TD return to Global, celebrating their 40th award show and broadcasting live from Calgary on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more details to come.

NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Global News continues to break through the noise to provide award-winning journalism that Canadians can rely on. From international crises to dependable reporting on the pandemic, and timely local stories, Global News remains committed to serving audiences with fact-based, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage. As always, Canadians can turn to Global News as a trusted source of information on television, radio and online featuring flagship newscast Global National and daily local newscasts from coast to coast. New for this fall, veteran journalist Farah Nasser joins Global National as weekend anchor, with Dawna Friesen continuing to lead the weekday version of Canada's most-watched evening national newscast. On weekends, Global News dives deeper into big issues and enterprise reporting with the current affairs program The New Reality on Saturdays and the political affairs talk show The West Block on Sundays.

The Morning Show is the most-watched Canadian late-morning TV show in Canada, balancing news and information with fun and entertainment. The show has grown its audience year over year, attracting over 1.2 million viewers a week****, featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle contributors and engaging segments. Hosted by the dynamic pair Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie, The Morning Show dives into trending topics Canadians are talking about.

Then, fresh off of four Canadian Screen Awards wins including Best Talk Program or Series, ET Canada returns for an 18th season. ET Canada is the county's go-to source for Hollywood news, straight from the red carpet at some of the world's biggest events including the Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards, and the Cannes Film Festival. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey, with Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, Keshia Chanté, and Morgan Hoffman, ET Canada continues to bring viewers exclusive interviews and specials, with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

A full list of premiere dates and times from Global's fall lineup will be announced in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

