Global Announces 2021 Winter Lineup Featuring Highly Anticipated New Series Clarice, Call Your Mother, and The Equalizer

From Acclaimed Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Suspense Thriller Clarice Debuts Feb. 11

Academy Award® Nominee and Multi-Hyphenate Queen Latifah Stars in New Drama The Equalizer Premiering Feb. 7

Starring Emmy Award® Winner Kyra Sedgwick, Call Your Mother Joins Global's Comedy Roster Beginning Jan. 14

New Seasons of Global's Hit Series Prodigal Son (Jan. 12) and 9-1-1 (Jan. 18) Return, Along with New Episodes of Fall favourites Private Eyes, the NCIS Franchise, S.W.A.T., The Neighborhood and more this January

Stream Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Global announced today an all-new lineup of series and season premieres dropping this winter including the highly anticipated debuts of new dramas Clarice (Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) and The Equalizer (Feb. 7 airing live across Canada at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT following the Super Bowl), alongside new comedy Call Your Mother (Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT). These three premium new shows join Global's standout returning hits including new seasons of Top 10 performers Prodigal Son (Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) and 9-1-1 (Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and last summer's Top 20 hit Tough As Nails (Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

New episodes of Global's fan favourites are also back including Global Original Private Eyes, which moves to Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Jan. 7 and some of Global's most-watched series from the fall including NCIS, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and S.W.A.T., and more.

"Global celebrates the New Year with a fresh and expanded lineup of new and returning series, ready to entertain our viewers all season long," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "We're thrilled to welcome new shows this winter from the multi-talented Queen Latifah and incomparable Kyra Sedgwick, proving that more than ever, Global is the place for big series and big stars."

NEW SERIES

Global adds two new powerful dramas to its dynamic repertoire of scripted series including suspense thriller Clarice, the highly anticipated new drama starring Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) in the title role. Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. The second drama, The Equalizer, is a reimagining of the classic series starring multiple award winner Queen Latifah (Chicago) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Moving on to comedy, Call Your Mother, a new multicamera sitcom from creator and executive producer Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine), stars Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer), as an empty-nester mom who decides to reinsert herself in her children's lives.

NEW RETURNING SERIES

Along with the new series coming this winter, Global welcomes back some of the network's top performing returning shows this January. Starring Michael Sheen and Tom Payne, fall 2019's #1 new series Prodigal Son returns with a second sinister season, and Season 4 of Canada's Top 5 program 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark, is also back. Then in February, created and hosted by Emmy Award winner Phil Keoghan, Season 2 of reality competition series Tough As Nails debuts with a new season featuring every day people tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

Meanwhile in late-night, after a trailblazing first season, Canadian Lilly Singh debuts a new late-night format for Season 2 of A Little Late with Lilly Singh premiering Monday, Jan. 11 at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.



For a list of Global's new winter premiere dates with program descriptions, click here. Global will announce additional premieres in the coming months for more new shows and seasons including Big Brother Canada, New Amsterdam, Nurses, and Family Law.

AT A GLANCE: SNAPSHOT OF GLOBAL'S WINTER LINEUP – NEW PREMIERES AND SERIES RETURN DATES

All times are ET and subject to change. New series and seasons are listed in bold.

Sunday, Jan, 3

8:30 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 12 return

9:30 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans – Season 7 return

Monday, Jan. 4

9 p.m. – The Wall – Season 4 premiere

10 p.m. – Bull – Season 5 return

Thursday, Jan. 7

9 p.m. – The Neighborhood – Season 3 return

9:30 p.m. – The Unicorn – Season 2 return

10 p.m. – Private Eyes – Season 4 return

Friday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. – MacGyver – Season 5 return

Monday, Jan. 11

12:37 a.m. – A Little Late with Lilly Singh – Season 2 premiere

Tuesday, Jan. 12

9 p.m. – Prodigal Son – Season 2 premiere

Wednesday, Jan 13

9 p.m. – SEAL Team – Season 4 return

10 p.m. – S.W.A.T. – Season 4 return

Thursday, Jan. 14

8 p.m. – Call Your Mother – New series premiere

8:30 p.m. – Superstore – Season 6 return



Monday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. – 9-1-1 – Season 4 premiere

Tuesday, Jan. 19

8 p.m. – NCIS – Season 18 return

10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted – Season 2 return

Wednesday, Jan. 20

8 p.m. – Prodigal Son – Regular time slot premiere

Friday, Jan. 22

9 p.m. – The Blacklist – Season 8 return

Sunday, Jan. 24

10 p.m. – FBI – Season 3 return – Special day and time

Tuesday, Jan. 26

9 p.m. – FBI – Regular time slot premiere



Sunday, Feb. 7

10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT – The Equalizer – New series premiere

Wednesday, Feb. 10

8 p.m. – Tough As Nails – Season 2 premiere

Thursday, Feb. 11

10 p.m. – Clarice – New series premiere



Sunday, Feb. 14

8 p.m. – The Equalizer – Regular time slot premiere



Global's new winter shows and award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, and STACKTV.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

