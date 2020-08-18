Global Acquires New Daytime Show The Drew Barrymore Show Premiering September 14

Stream Anytime with the Global TV App



TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Global expands its roster of new fall 2020 series as the network announced today the pickup of The Drew Barrymore Show. Premiering Monday, September 14 at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global, the one-hour daytime show is hosted by award-winning Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore as she brings information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall.

"I have spent months and months living and working in Canada over the past 30 years…I'm a huge fan and I'm thrilled that we are able to bring our show there," Barrymore said.

The Drew Barrymore Show is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall. Known worldwide for her infectious brand of humour and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew's creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She will elevate, inspire, and entertain in every area and in every segment from human-interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers. The show is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

