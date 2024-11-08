Gifts They'll Love: Staples Canada unveils Holiday Gift Centre featuring must-have gifts at great prices for everyone on your list this holiday season

"Our hope is to capture the wonderful feeling of finding the perfect gift that fits your budget for that special someone this holiday season," says Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "With the Staples Holiday Gifting Centre, shoppers can explore a wide-range of gifts that include everything from the latest tech to educational toys for kids to custom personalized gifts. You will discover amazing gift ideas at Staples this holiday season for everyone on your list, all at great prices to keep you on budget."

Gifts They'll Love and That You'll Feel Good About Giving

Staples' Holiday Gifting Centre makes holiday shopping easy with organized categories and helpful filters that include:

Gifts for Kids: Staples Kids Learn and Play, which has expanded its footprint to 129 stores across Canada , offers the ideal holiday gift for young learners. This curated assortment of engaging educational toys and games from brands like LEGO, Play-Doh, and Crayola, will not only bring joy, but will spark curiosity and inspire a life-long love of learning through play. Shop the Staples Kids assortment online by age-group to find the gift best suited for their skill-level and interests. Gifts for Tech Lovers: Discover the latest tech including tablets, audio, gaming and more, from top tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony and Nintendo. Browse through the season's designated "Top Picks" to find the perfect match. Corporate and Client Gifts: Show appreciation with gift baskets, tech gadgets, and more, tailored for co-workers and clients, with filters for budget and occasion. Gifts for Teachers: Make it a holiday to remember for your teachers, with special gifts from candles, totes, journals, agendas and tumblers to show your appreciation.

With value in mind, customers can find inspiration at any budget: under $25, under $50, under $100 and under $150 in addition to Gifts for Travellers, Home Appliance Gifts and Wrapping and Packaging options.

One-of-a-Kind Personalized Gifts with Staples Print

Create unforgettable memories with a curated collection of personalized treasures from Staples Print Services, available in-store, online, and from mobile. Explore a range of fully customizable gifts starting at $5.99 that includes items like mugs, puzzles, ornaments, blankets wrapping paper, photo books, custom cards and invites, towels, pet products and accessories, stockings, bottles, cutting boards and much more. Plus, discover all new engraved items, such as serving boards, leather keychains and tumblers. Order photo gifts by December 11 to receive them in time for the holidays, with same day options available on select products until December 24.

A Gift That Gives Back: MAP Gift of Giving

To support its Even the Odds partnership with MAP , which aims to 'Close the Gap' on health inequity across Canada, Staples has created an exclusive Even the Odds-themed stationery set that's available for purchase in-store for $7.98. All proceeds from the sale of the 2024 "Inspiration Kit" will support Even the Odds and its work to end chronic homelessness, improve access to care and disease prevention, and create healthy starts for kids. Since launching the campaign in 2021, Staples has raised more than $5 million through its Even the Odds fundraising efforts to creating a lasting impact in communities across the country.

Early Black Friday Deals and Month–Long Promotions

Staples has the best selection of the season's most-wanted products at competitive prices, with Black Friday deals starting early this year on October 30 and running all month long until December 3. With guaranteed low prices on tech, gifts and hybrid work essentials – and the certainty that these deals will not see further markdowns on Black Friday or Cyber Monday - customers can shop early with confidence. This year, Staples is also celebrating Boxing Month from December 4 to December 31.

Pack and Ship your Holiday Gifts

Through these extended promotions, customers can enjoy convenient delivery options, including BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), next-day delivery, and same-day delivery through partnerships with Instacart and DoorDash. Staples offers pack and ship solutions through FedEx, Purolator, DHL, Canada Post and Xpresspost at all locations across Canada, a convenient solution to ensure gifts arrive on-time and on-budget. Customers will also be able to ship with UPS, as well as drop-off and collect packages that are being held in store at select Staples locations.

Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery available for last-minute gifting

Customers can shop staples.ca this holiday season with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart and DoorDash, as well as free two-hour in-store pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples has extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2024, can be refunded or exchanged until January 12, 2025, or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date, whichever is longer.

Visit Staples.ca or head to your local Staples to find the perfect gift this holiday season.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

