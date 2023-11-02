A destination for unique and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list with the latest technology, learning toys for kids, personalized gifts and more

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Holiday season has officially arrived at Staples Canada with the launch of the Staples Kids Holiday Gift Guide and its Holiday Gifting Centre. Whether you're shopping for a child, tech enthusiast, teacher, co-worker, manager, Staples is a unique gifting destination that has everything you need to make this season a memorable one.

"It's a busy time of year for a lot of people, and we want to make holiday gifting as easy as possible for our customers," said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada. "Budgets are top of mind for Canadians and so we're focused on offering a lot of value this season, with early sales and a wide variety of affordable gift ideas that everyone on your list will love."

Gifts That You'll Feel Good About: Staples Kids Learn and Play

On the heels of its launch of Staples Kids Learn and Play, Staples is introducing the Staples Kids Holiday Gift Guide this season, filled with inspiration and showcasing an array of play-based learning gifts that enhance the minds of young learners, all while having fun. Staples has curated a world of captivating education toys, tech and games that will not only bring joy, but will pique interest and inspire a life-long love of learning through play. The Guide features fun toys and activities from top brands that include LEGO, Crayola, Play-Doh and more. Find the Staples Kids Holiday Gift Guide online or in-store at your local Staples.

Gifts They'll Love: Holiday Gifting

Staples' Holiday Gifting Centre is an easy destination for Canadians to get inspiration and find the perfect gift for anyone on their list. Organized by different gifting categories with multiple inspiring filters so you can find exactly what you're looking for – all at great prices:

Gifts for Kids : The best gifts are ones that spark young minds' curiosity. Staples' picks will help develop essential skills and imaginative play, from brands you know and love like LEGO, Play-Doh, Crayola and more. Shop by age-group to find the gift best suited for their needs. Gifts for Tech Enthusiasts : Give the tech-lover in your life the gear on their wish list with the latest in technology, including tablets, audio, gaming and more. You can browse through the season's designated "Top Picks" to find the perfect match. Gifts for Travellers : Travel gifts that go the distance. Whether it's for work or play, a gift for a traveller will help them arrive at their destination with the latest travel or commuter essentials. Gifts for Employees and Clients : Don't forget about co-workers and clients. This selection includes gift baskets, tech gadgets, candles, mug sets and so much more to show your appreciation for team members and clients. Browse through an array of filters including holiday event prizes, specific gifts for clients vs. employees, gifts under a specific budget and more. Gifts for Teachers : Make it a holiday to remember for your teachers, with special gifts from candles, totes, throws and tumblers to show your appreciation.

With value in mind, customers can find inspiration at any budget: under $25, under $50, under $100 and under $150 in addition to Gifts for Travellers, Home Appliance Gifts and Wrapping and Packaging options.

Personalized Treasures from Staples Print Services

Create unforgettable memories with a curated collection of personalized treasures from Staples Print Services, available in-store and online. Discover a world of fully customizable gifts and surprises including blankets and towels, puzzles, pet products and accessories, calendars, speciality photos and photobooks, stockings, mugs and so much more. Create a thoughtful, customized gift in just a few clicks from your desktop or mobile phone.

A Gift That Gives Back: MAP Gift of Giving

To support its Even the Odds initiative, Staples has created a Pep Rally "Gift of Giving" stationery set that's available in-store for $7.98. All proceeds from the sale of the Gift of Giving will support MAP and its work to end chronic homelessness, improve access to care and disease prevention, and create healthy starts for kids. Since launching the campaign in 2021, Staples has raised more than $3.3 million through its Even The Odds fundraising campaigns.

Early Black Friday Deals

Staples has the best selection of the season's most-wanted products, all available at competitive prices. Black Friday deals will start earlier this year, on November 1, with guaranteed low prices on tech, gifts and hybrid work essentials. Best yet, these deals will not see further markdowns on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so you can shop early with confidence.

Pack and Ship your Holiday Gifts

Staples offers pack and ship solutions through FedEx, Purolator, Canada Post and Xpresspost at all locations across Canada, a convenient solution to ensure gifts arrive on-time and on-budget. Customers will also be able to ship with UPS, as well as drop-off and collect Hold at Location packages at select Staples stores.

Next-Day Delivery

Customers can shop staples.ca this holiday season with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart and DoorDash, as well as free two-hour in-store or curbside pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples has extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2023, can be refunded or exchanged until January 14, 2024, or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer).

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. .

