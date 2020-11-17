OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be joined by Dr. Joanne Liu, former international president of Doctors Without Borders, as part of the ongoing GGconversations series. Their conversation will take place live on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST (English) and 2:30 p.m. EST (French).

The discussion, entitled "Global pandemics past, present, future: how best can we handle our response?" will focus on what lessons we have learned from previous and present global pandemics and on how we can prepare for the possibility of a future pandemic.

In addition to serving as international president of Doctors Without Borders from 2013 to 2019, Dr. Liu has been a leading voice on medical humanitarian crises, namely for the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, attacks on hospitals and forced displacement.

Should you have a question for the Governor General or her guest, we invite you to submit your questions by email in advance of the event to [email protected] or by using the live chat feature during the events. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations and on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations and on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

