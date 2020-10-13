GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project, located in Delta, British Columbia.

The Agency is now inviting the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. Comments received will support the Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) in the preparation of a joint Summary of Issues and Engagement for the project. Once completed, the joint Summary of Issues and Engagement will be provided to the proponent, GCT Canada Limited Partnership, to inform the next steps in the process.

The project is subject to both the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. As described in the Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia, the Agency and the EAO are working in cooperation for the initial phase of the project's review.

The unique circumstances arising from COVID-19 have presented challenges to the usual approaches of undertaking meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation. The Agency and the EAO continue to assess the situation with key participants, adjust consultation and engagement activities, and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians.

Public Comments Invited

Comments only need to be submitted once to either the Agency or the EAO to be considered in both the provincial and federal impact assessments.

The comment period will take place from October 13 to midnight Pacific Time (PST) on November 27, 2020.

Written comments in either official language can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 81010), or by visiting the EAO's website at projects.eao.gov.bc.ca.

Comments received by the Agency and the EAO will be published online.

Virtual information sessions will take place during the public comment period.

For more information on the project, the federal review process and alternative means of submitting comments to the Agency, visit canada.ca/iaac.

