OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups to participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project, located in Delta, British Columbia.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in the remaining phases of the ongoing impact assessment process. Opportunities for participation include, but are not limited to:

reviewing and providing comments on the draft Review Panel Terms of Reference,

reviewing and providing comments on the draft ministerial Cooperation Agreement with the Province of British Columbia ,

, reviewing and providing comments on the proponent's Impact Statement or the summary thereof,

participation in Review Panel public hearing, and

reviewing and providing comments on the Agency's draft potential conditions.

Applications received by December 16, 2022 will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for Assessments by a Review Panel available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

The Agency will announce the start of the next public comment period at a later date.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #Deltaport

The proposed project

GCT Canada Limited Partnership is proposing to expand its existing GCT Deltaport Container Terminal, a container storage and handling facility located in Delta, British Columbia, approximately 35 kilometres south of Vancouver. As proposed, the GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project would add a fourth berth on the east side of the Roberts Bank Causeway, include an expansion of the intermodal rail yard along the causeway (Roberts Bank Way) and dredging to provide safe access for ships. The additional land-based container storage and handling facilities would provide an additional two million 20-foot long storage containers (otherwise referred to as 20-foot equivalent units or TEUs) per year at the existing terminal.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 81010 .

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.