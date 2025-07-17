Comments Invited on the Draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and Draft Public Participation Plan

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee), comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Cree Nation Government, is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Mont Sorcier Mining Project, a new open-pit iron and vanadium mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, in Quebec.

As part of the planning phase in the federal impact assessment process, the Joint Committee invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Voyager Metals Inc., on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84616). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

What is the proposed project?

Voyager Metals Inc. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and closure of an open-pit iron and vanadium mine located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, in the municipality of Chibougamau, about 20 kilometres northeast of the Town of Chibougamau, Quebec, in the traditional Cree territory. As proposed, the Mont Sorcier Mining Project would include a pit and the construction of an ore processing facility. The proponent also plans to build a 49-kilometre railroad that would connect to the existing track to transport the concentrate by train to the Grande-Anse Marine Terminal, where it would be stockpiled for export purposes. The mine's production capacity would be about 5 million tonnes per year (average rate of 13,700 tonnes/day) and the estimated life of the project would be 21 years.

