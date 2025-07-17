What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Keyera Energy Ltd. is proposing the Josephburg Condensate Fractionation Project, a new condensate distillation facility (refinery) located about 22 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89634). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on August 6, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

July 23, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (English)

, from (English) July 29, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions". A French virtual information session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Keyera Energy Ltd. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of a new refinery in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, about 22 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. As proposed, the Josephburg Condensate Fractionation Project would separate condensate into various hydrocarbon products, such as light and midweight condensates, liquid petroleum gas and other hydrocarbon products. The various hydrocarbon products would be processed using heat. The project would have an input capacity of 15,900 m3/day. Project components would include a condensate distillation area, water treatment area, storage tanks, flare, stormwater pond and access roads.

