OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has conducted an assessment of the Adding Capacity to Sainte-Marguerite-3 Generating Station Project located in on the Sainte-Marguerite River near Sept-Îles, Quebec, and determined that its potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

The proponent, Hydro-Québec, may now move forward with obtaining any necessary authorizations and permits from federal authorities.

To arrive at its section 16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act, IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts to federal jurisdiction and ensure they can be addressed.

IAAC is of the view that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include but are not limited to the Fisheries Act, the Species at Risk Act and the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, as well as Quebec's Environment Quality Act.

As a result, a more comprehensive federal impact assessment is not required.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's decision with reasons.

Quick Facts

Hydro-Québec is proposing to increase the capacity of the Sainte-Marguerite -3 hydroelectric power station on the Sainte-Marguerite River near Sept-Îles, Quebec . As proposed, the project would include the installation of a third generating unit in the existing power station, at the site earmarked for this purpose, as well as the construction of a 300-metre underground penstock linking the headrace tunnel to the future generating unit. The project would increase the capacity of the existing power station by at least 440 megawatts, for a total of 1,322 megawatts.

The review process from start to finish took 60 days to complete.

IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the Impact Assessment Act through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built.

through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether a comprehensive impact assessment is required or not.

