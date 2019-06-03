GCcoworking: New flexible alternative workplaces for Government of Canada employees

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, Carla Qualtrough, announced the launch of GCcoworking, a two-year pilot project for Government of Canada employees. With the launch of this pilot, federal employees from participating departments will have access to shared, alternative workspaces in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as in regions across Canada.

The GCcoworking locations will serve as a temporary touchdown point for employees travelling between meetings or a temporary workspace for employees who telework and need access to boardrooms or other office amenities. Participating employees can also access the locations during inclement weather conditions or when there are significant traffic delays. This pilot is an opportunity for participating departments to contribute to building a flexible and collaborative public service.

GCcoworking will provide greater flexibility in where and how employees work so they can be as productive as possible in delivering programs and services to Canadians.

Additional multimedia

Quotes

"This pilot is an opportunity to test innovative approaches for the future of our public service. GCcoworking will build a more accessible, efficient, flexible, and modern public service to better serve Canadians.The GCcoworking locations outside of the downtown core will help reduce long commutes to centralized locations, contributing to both a positive work-life balance and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions."

Steven MacKinnon

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

Quick facts

Over the past decade, the private sector has seen benefits from coworking such as flexibility, increased collaboration and sense of community amongst its users. The positive impact experienced by the private sector has inspired PSPC to pilot coworking with the Government of Canada .

. GCcoworking is a two-year pilot project through which five coworking sites will be established in key locations of the National Capital Region (NCR) and five coworking sites in regions across the country. These sites will open throughout the year, for a period of two years.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

