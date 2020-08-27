Gatineau: a key player in Quebec's economy

Minister Mélanie Joly announces more than $1.5M in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for an organization and a group of businesses based in Gatineau.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Quebec's future and economic recovery depend on the strength of its businesses and organizations. For many years now, the Government of Canada has been committed to supporting these businesses and organizations for the ultimate benefit of Quebecers.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, visited the Outaouais region today to announce a total of $1,553,448 in financial assistance. This funding will help expand the entrepreneurial ecosystem and allow recipients to continue operating despite the impact of the health crisis.

Five forward–looking projects to strengthen the local economy

The Outaouais region is home to hundreds of dynamic entrepreneurs and organizations with innovative ideas, which help stimulate their communities by creating high–quality jobs and boosting the local economy.

With this in mind, CED is providing $1,263,448 in support to five projects related to business start–up and growth and international marketing.

Additional information on the projects is provided in the related backgrounder.

ID Gatineau supports SMEs affected by COVID–19

The health crisis has had a major impact on the Outaouais economy, and a number of the region's organizations need help to structure their operations, manage their cash flow and adapt to COVID–19 in order to continue operating.

CED is therefore providing $290,000 to ID Gatineau so that from now until March 31, 2021, it can offer technical assistance to businesses and NPOs affected by the economic fallout of COVID–19 located in the Gatineau, Hull and Aylmer areas. These businesses and organizations will be able to draw on the expertise and support of specialized resources to better prepare for the economic recovery.

Quotes

"Across the country, local businesses are contributing to the recovery of our economy. We therefore consider it a top priority to help them innovate to increase their competitiveness and create jobs for Quebecers. With today's announcement, our message is clear: we are taking concrete action to support Quebec and are working with local businesses to create jobs for Quebecers and relaunch our economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Gatineau is home to an outstanding business community whose dynamic nature is not only a source of pride, but also a source of vitality and development for our community. The Government of Canada is determined to support innovation and growth, help local businesses export their products, and encourage the creation of high–quality jobs in the Outaouais region."

Steven MacKinnon, MP for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Today, more than ever, the government is here to help the Canadian economy recover during these difficult times. We must support our businesses, our urban and rural regions and our communities. It is now also important to buy local to help our business communities boost our economy."

Stéphane Lauzon, MP for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"Since the pandemic began, the government has acknowledged that our businesses are faced with unique situations and challenges arising from COVID–19. This new funding will help businesses keep the Outaouais region strong as the economy recovers."

William Amos, MP for Pontiac and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

"The government is investing in organizations like ID Gatineau and Foko to help relaunch our economy here in the Outaouais region. The pandemic has certainly been tough, but our community and its entrepreneurs are tougher."

Greg Fergus, MP for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec to prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

. With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of to prepare for the economy of tomorrow. The repayable contributions made to the five SMEs were awarded under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, which aims to help Quebec's SMEs expand through innovation.

SMEs expand through innovation. The non–repayable contribution made to ID Gatineau was awarded through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF). With a total budget of almost $1 billion , the RRRF will provide $211 million in support to Quebec businesses and NPOs. Under this initiative, emergency working capital funding and technical assistance will be provided to the province's businesses and NPOs.

Related links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Check out CED's news page

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]