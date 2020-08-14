Jobs for Quebec: Minister Mélanie Joly announces close to $3M in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for Gaspé businesses and organizations.

PERCÉ, QC, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Quebec's economic future rests on the strength of its regions. For many years now, the Government of Canada has given itself the mandate to support regions in their development efforts, to the benefit of businesses, citizens and visitors.

While in Gaspésie, the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, today announced $2,968,566 in financial assistance to enable businesses and organizations to showcase the region's assets, grow or maintain their activities.

14 promising projects for the recovery and the local economy

Gaspésie is abounding with entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and organizations helping to enhance the vitality of their community and enrich the local economic fabric. With this in mind, CED is supporting eight projects connected to the start-up and growth of businesses as well as the enhancement of tourism infrastructures in the Gaspé region. These contributions total $2,290,881.

In addition, a total of up to $667,685 in investments have been granted to six businesses and organizations through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), which aims to support organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These investments are helping them not only to receive the support they need during this difficult period, but also to continue their activities, restart the economy and maintain jobs for Quebecers.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to the region. Projects like these will enable the community to play a major role in Canada's development and economic recovery.

Quotes

"Across the country, homegrown businesses are contributing to our economic recovery. That's why helping them innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create jobs for Quebecers is at the heart of our priorities. With today's announcement, our message is clear: we were there for Quebec before the pandemic with concrete measures, and we will continue to work with local businesses to find solutions so that we can come back even stronger than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Boosting businesses that leverage innovation to grow, prosper and create good jobs is at the heart of CED's action. From the hotel industry to microbreweries, and from festivals to workshops, we support local entrepreneurs that bring life to our region and create good jobs for Quebecers. Here in Gaspésie, and across the country, these businesses can count on the Government of Canada to bolster their development and to better equip them to face the current crisis."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds are being granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Related links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]